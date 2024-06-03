Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka march on at French Open as Medvedev bows out

Daniil Medvedev is out of the French Open

There are four quarter-final places still up for grabs on both the men's and the women's side of the French Open, and some of the biggest names in the sport are today battling to fill them.

20:53 CET - Top seed Novak Djokovic (37) has survived a major scare to reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros by beating Francisco Cerundolo (25) after trailing two sets to one.

The Serb eventually wrapped up the match, winning 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

18:23 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) is a Grand Slam quarter-finalist! The teenager has reached the last eight of a slam for the first time with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Varvara Gracheva (23).

18:08 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (25) has come back to win the second set in his clash with top seed Novak Djokovic (37) for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The score is currently 6-1, 5-7 - follow the action here.

17:50 CET - Spanish-Greek couple Paula Badosa (26) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) have withdrawn from the French Open mixed doubles on Monday, extending the fans' wait to see them take their partnership on court.

Read more here.

16:20 CET - Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) has been knocked out of the French Open by Alex de Minaur (25), who won their encounter 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

De Minaur progresses to the quarter-finals where he will face the winner of Alexander Zverev (27) and Holger Rune (21).

13:55 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) is a quarter-finalist once again thanks to a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Emma Navarro (23).

Jasmine Paolini (28) is also through after beating Elina Avanesyan (21) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

12:26 CET - Elena Ryabkina (24) has secured her spot in the last eight with an impressive 6-4, 6-3 win over Elina Svitolina (29).

08:50 CET - We've got a huge day ahead of us in Paris, with Novak Djokovic (37), Alexander Zverev (27), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Elena Rybakina (24) all looking to move into the quarter-finals.

First up is Rybakina, who will face Elina Svitolina (29) in just over two hours.

08:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!