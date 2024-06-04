Tennis Tracker: Gauff & Swiatek into French Open final four, Sinner & Alcaraz set up semi

Jannik Sinner is into the semi-finals and will be the new number one

The French Open quarter-finals are here and boy are they starting in style, with each match containing two of the world's 10 best players on both sides of the draw.

22:50 CET - In the last match of the day, third men's seed Carlos Alcaraz (21) has defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 6-4, to progress to the final four at the French Open.

Alcaraz will face off with Jannik Sinner (22) for a place in the decider.

In the other semi-final, Casper Ruud (25) will face the winner of tomorrow's final quarter-final between Alexander Zverev (27) and Alex De Minaur (25).

17:30 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has followed up the news that will be the new men's number one by booking a spot in the final four at the French Open. He beat Grigor Dimitrov (33) 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 in their quarter-final.

17:15 CET - Huge news from Roland Garros as defending champion Novak Djokovic (37) has pulled out of the French Open due to injury.

His withdrawal means Casper Ruud (25) moves in the final four and Jannik Sinner (22) will be the men's number one.

14:35 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) only needed a little over an hour to beat Marketa Vondrousova (24) 6-0, 6-2 and book her spot in the semi-finals at Roland Garros. The top seed will next face Coco Gauff (20).

Key match stats Flashscore

13:06 CET - Coco Gauff (20) is the first semi-finalist of the year! The world number three has come from behind to beat Ons Jabeur (29) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

08:52 CET - For tennis fans, days really don't get much better than this, with eight of the very best players in the world taking to court in the first French Open quarter-finals of the year.

Here's what today's order of play looks like:

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur - 11:00 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova - 12:30 CET

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jannik Sinner - 14:00 CET

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz - 20:15 CET

08:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!