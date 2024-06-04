Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be new number one

Novak Djokovic (37) withdrew from the French Open ahead of his quarter-final against Casper Ruud (25) due to a knee injury suffered in the previous round, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

"Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic... has been forced to withdraw from the Roland Garros tournament," organisers said in a statement.

World number one and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic was due to play Ruud on Wednesday for a place in the last four. Djokovic defeated Ruud in last year's final at Roland Garros.

Djokovic had cast doubt over his fitness following Monday's five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo, admitting he needed anti-inflammatory drugs to get through the match.

Djokovic blamed the "slippery" Philippe Chatrier court for the injury he sustained early in the second set of his 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Cerundolo.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow or after tomorrow if I'll be able to step out on the court and play. You know, I hope so. Let's see what happens," Djokovic said after the match.

As a result of the withdrawal, Djokovic will lose his number-one ranking and Jannik Sinner will become the new world number one next week. Sinner will become Italy's first men's world number one when he replaces Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings.