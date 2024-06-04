Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be new number one

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be new number one

Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be new number one

Updated
Djokovic will lose his number-one ranking after the tournament
Djokovic will lose his number-one ranking after the tournamentAFP
Novak Djokovic (37) withdrew from the French Open ahead of his quarter-final against Casper Ruud (25) due to a knee injury suffered in the previous round, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

"Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic... has been forced to withdraw from the Roland Garros tournament," organisers said in a statement.

World number one and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic was due to play Ruud on Wednesday for a place in the last four. Djokovic defeated Ruud in last year's final at Roland Garros.

Djokovic had cast doubt over his fitness following Monday's five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo, admitting he needed anti-inflammatory drugs to get through the match.

Djokovic blamed the "slippery" Philippe Chatrier court for the injury he sustained early in the second set of his 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Cerundolo.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow or after tomorrow if I'll be able to step out on the court and play. You know, I hope so. Let's see what happens," Djokovic said after the match.

As a result of the withdrawal, Djokovic will lose his number-one ranking and Jannik Sinner will become the new world number one next week. Sinner will become Italy's first men's world number one when he replaces Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings.

Mentions
TennisDjokovic NovakFrench Open ATP - SinglesFrench OpenRuud CasperCerundolo FranciscoSinner Jannik
Related Articles
Djokovic unsure about French Open quarter-finals after aggravating knee injury
Djokovic shrugs off injury to beat Cerundolo in another French Open epic
Updated
Novak Djokovic credits crowd with getting him through French Open late, late show
Show more
Tennis
Sinner holds off Dimitrov challenge to clinch French Open semi-final spot
Updated
Coco Gauff can make it a 'Big Four' at top of women's game, says Ons Jabeur
Ruthless Swiatek swats Vondrousova aside to set up semi-final with Gauff
Updated
Spirited Gauff comes back to overpower Jabeur and reach French Open semi-finals
Confident Alcaraz relishing French Open rematch with Tsitsipas
Tennis Tracker: Gauff & Swiatek into French Open final four, Sinner sinks Dimitrov
Zverev comes from behind to beat Rune in five-setter and reach Roland Garros quarters
OPINION: With the sun finally out, the French Open has become two tournaments in one
Most Read
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Djokovic unsure about French Open quarter-finals after aggravating knee injury
Real Madrid announce long-awaited signing of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe
Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be new number one

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings