Djokovic shrugs off injury to beat Cerundolo in another French Open epic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open ATP - Singles
  4. Djokovic shrugs off injury to beat Cerundolo in another French Open epic

Djokovic shrugs off injury to beat Cerundolo in another French Open epic

Updated
Djokovic survived a scare to seal the epic win
Djokovic survived a scare to seal the epic winReuters
Defending champion Novak Djokovic (37) toiled to subdue Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (25) 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Monday and reach the quarter-finals of the French Open after the top seed recovered from a knee issue during the milestone victory.

The Serb, who is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, sealed his 370th match victory at the majors that broke a tie with retired Swiss great Roger Federer but his title rivals will be smelling blood after another up-and-down display.

When the dust settled on his second five-setter in less than 48 hours at Roland Garros, Djokovic celebrated reaching his 59th major quarter-final - the most by any men's player - to eclipse his long-time rival Federer again.

An 11th five-set win at Roland Garros also tied him with Gael Monfils and Stan Wawrinka in the Open Era list.

"Again a big, big, big thank you because once again like the last match. The win is your win," an exhausted Djokovic told the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd in fluent French.

The veteran showed no early signs of fatigue from his marathon third-round win over Lorenzo Musetti, a four-and-a-half hour epic that ended in the early hours of Sunday morning, as he blitzed claycourt specialist Cerundolo in the opening set.

He sustained a right knee issue early in the next and needed treatment on court before saving four break points to draw level at 3-3 with a backhand bullet but allowed his opponent a way back in by surrendering his serve in the 12th game.

Cerundolo grabbed another break early in the next set to go 3-0 up and comfortably got ahead in the clash as alarm bells began to ring for Djokovic in a second straight match at the claycourt Grand Slam he has won three times.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

The finish line seemed to appear in sight for Cerundolo when he raced up 4-2 in the next set, but he squandered the advantage as Djokovic sent down two big serves and produced a spectacular drop en route to holding for 6-5 before levelling the contest.

Having dropped serve after a fast start in the deciding set, Djokovic took a nasty tumble during a point and ranted about the state of the Court Philippe Chatrier surface.

Novak Djokovic reacts after falling during the match
Novak Djokovic reacts after falling during the matchReuters

He dusted himself off and the smile returned shortly after as he executed a sensational drop volley while doing the splits at 3-3 and celebrated the point by lying on the court with his arms outstretched in a superhero pose.

With the crowd firmly behind him, Djokovic closed out a superb victory and paid tribute to fans on the main showcourt at around 21:00 local time.

The world number one will next face Casper Ruud, who battled past Taylor Fritz 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 later in the day.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open ATP - SinglesDjokovic NovakCerundolo FranciscoFrench OpenFritz TaylorRuud Casper
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic credits crowd with getting him through French Open late, late show
Tennis Tracker: Zverev wins thriller, Rybakina and Sabalenka cruise through
Novak Djokovic eyes Roger Federer record and French Open last 16 spot
Show more
Tennis
Ruud sets up French Open rematch with Djokovic after battling past Fritz
Rising star Andreeva beats local hope Gracheva to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final
Updated
Medvedev knocked out of French Open as De Minaur breaks Australian hoodoo
Updated
Power couple 'Tsitsidosa' withdraw from French Open mixed doubles
Rybakina marches past Svitolina into French Open quarter-finals, Paolini awaits
Updated
Second seed Sabalenka bludgeons Navarro for French Open quarter-final spot
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka march on at French Open as Medvedev bows out
Jannik Sinner quells Corentin Moutet challenge to book French Open quarter-final spot
Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters
Most Read
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Real Madrid announce long-awaited signing of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe
UCL Team of the Season: Real Madrid stars stand out but who else makes the cut?
Chelsea appoint Championship-winning boss Enzo Maresca as new manager

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings