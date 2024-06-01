Tennis Tracker: Zverev wins thriller, Rybakina and Sabalenka cruise through

Tennis Tracker: Zverev wins thriller, Rybakina and Sabalenka cruise through

Zverev in action
Zverev in action Profimedia, Flashscore
The third round comes to an end today in Roland Garros, with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka (26), Elena Rybakina (24) and Novak Djokovic (37) all looking to secure a spot in the second week of the tournament.

20:41 CET - Elina Svitolina (29) defeated Ana Bogdan (31) 7-5, 6-2 to set up a fourth-round clash with Elena Rybakina (24).

19:55 CET - Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva (17) has stormed to a 6-2, 6-1 win over American Peyton Stearns (22).

19:50 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) has come out of a tough four-set battle with Denis Shapovalov (25) to book his place in the fourth round. He won 6-3, 7-6 (7-0), 4-6, 6-1.

19:35 CET - After a thrilling encounter which went the full distance, Alexander Zverev (27) has booked his place in the fourth round with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3) win over Tallon Griekspoor (27).

Zverev must have thought he was heading out when he was a double break down in the fifth set but he showed incredible fight to break back twice and find form on his serve. That forced a tie-break where he upped his level once again to claim victory.

18:54 CET - Meeting Daniil Medvedev (28) in the next round is 11th seed Alex de Minaur (25) after the Australian recovered from a slow start to overcome Jan-Lennard Struff (34) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Meanwhile, on the women's side of the tournament, world number seven Qinwen Zheng (21) has been stunned by Elina Avanesyan (21), losing 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(6)

18:21 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) is into the fourth round in Paris after a closely fought 7-6(4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Czech Tomas Machac (23).

17:45 CET - After another lengthy rain delay, play is finally back underway on the outside courts at Roland Garros!

14:59 CET - World No.2 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (26) has beaten close friend Paula Badosa (26) 7-5, 6-2 to continue her unbeaten run in Grand Slams in 2024.

14:30 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime's (23) impressive start to the French Open showed no signs of slowing down after he made light work of a tough opponent on paper. Felix beat American Ben Shelton (21) 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to secure his place in the second week of Roland Garros.

13:22 CET - Despite a slow start, world No.4 Elena Rybakina (24) produced some good tennis to cruise to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens (28), advancing to the fourth round. 

12:48 CET - Russian-born Varvara Gracheva (23), who is making her debut at Roland Garros as a Frenchwoman, has delighted the home crowd, sealing a 7-5, 6-3 win over Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu (33). She is now into the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

10:32 CET - We're just over 30 minutes away from play starting in the French capital. The first big names to take to the court will be Alex de Minaur (25), Qinwen Zheng (21) and Elena Rybakina (24), while Daniil Medvedev (28), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Novak Djokovic (37) all follow later on.

There are also three men's matches from yesterday that still need to be completed, including Ben Shelton (21) against Felix Auger-Aliassime (23). 

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerFrench Open
