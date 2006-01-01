Tennis Tracker: Swiatek storms to fourth French Open title with dominant win over Paolini

It's the day of the women's final at the French Open, with reigning champion and heavy favourite Iga Swiatek (23) taking on world number 15 Jasmine Paolini (28).

19:30 CET - El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo (33) and his Croatian partner Mate Pavic (30) have edged Italian pair Simone Bolelli (38) and Andrea Vavassori (29) 7-5, 6-3 to win the French Open men's doubles title.

17:30 CET - That was a performance we've come to expect from Swiatek on clay, but that doesn't make it any less special. Check out the highlights of her win below and read a report of the match here.

16:22 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) is the French Open champion again!

The world number one has cruised to her third title in a row in Paris with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini (28). She now has four French Open crowns and five Grand Slams in total.

15:48 CET - The first set of the final is over and, as most would have expected, it was won by Swiatek, who claimed it 6-2 in 35 minutes. Paolini made a strong start, breaking serve early on, but the Pole dominated after that.

14:10 CET - Under an hour to go before Iga Swiatek (23) and Jasmine Paolini (28) face off in the women's final at the French Open.

12:46 CET - Swiatek on the other hand was very much expected to make it this far having won the last two editions of the tournament and losing just one match at Roland Garros since 2020.

That streak almost came to an end in the second round against Naomi Osaka (26), with the world number one coming back from match point down, but she's cruised past everyone since then, not dropping a single set.

12:41 CET - It's fair to say that today's final isn't one that many people would have expected, and that's because of the presence of Paolini.

The Italian had previously never been beyond the fourth round of a grand slam, but changed that in Paris and then beat fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) in the quarter-final and Mirra Andreeva (17) in the semis.

12:12 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the French Open women's final!

The clash between Iga Swiatek (23) and Jasmine Paolini (28) will begin at 15:00 CET.