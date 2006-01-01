Tennis Tracker: Paolini sets up final with Swiatek after both secure emphatic wins

It's women's semi-final day at Roland Garros, with Iga Swiatek (23), Coco Gauff (20), Jasmine Paolini (28) and Mirra Andreeva (17) all looking to seal their place in Saturday's showpiece.

18:42 CET - Jasmine Paolini's (28) dream fortnight in the French capital sees her move into a maiden Grand Slam final. The Italian 12th seed produced an assured performance to sweep aside Mirra Andreeva (17) 6-3, 6-1.

18:03 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) is closing in on the French Open final after taking the opening set 6-3 against Mirra Andreeva (17).

Follow the second set here.

16:53 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) is just one match away from a third successive title at Roland Garros after the Pole capitalised on an error-strewn display from Coco Gauff (20) to win convincingly 6-2, 6-4.

It's a 20th straight victory for the world number one at the French Open and she'll be the heavy favourite in Saturday's final, where she'll face either 12th seed Jasmine Paolini (28) or Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva (17).

16:05 CET - Perhaps unsurprisingly given their head-to-head record, Iga Swiatek (23) has taken a dominant opening set 6-2 against Coco Gauff (20).

Will there be a response from the American? You can follow the second set here.

15:13 CET - We are underway in our first of two women's semi-finals this afternoon with world number one Iga Swiatek (23) battling with Coco Gauff (20) for a spot in Saturday's final. The Polish phenom has already broken her US opponent in the first game of the match - an ominous sign for Gauff as she looks for an upset against the clay-court queen.

Follow the game now.

14:48 CET - Laura Siegemund (36) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (40) have beaten Desirae Krawczyk (30) and Neal Skupski (34) 6-4, 7-5 to win their maiden mixed doubles title together at the French Open.

Read the full story now.

11:52 CET - Away from the action on court, men's world number one Novak Djokovic (37) has undergone successful knee surgery after being forced to withdraw from the tournament following his fourth-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo (25).

Read more about that here.

11:45 CET - After a couple of huge shocks on the women's side of the draw yesterday, we have two fascinating semi-finals to look forward to this afternoon.

Here's what today's order of play looks like:

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff - 15:00 CET

Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva - 17:00 CET

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action at the French Open!