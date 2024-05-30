Wood admits he needs game to get going after England's mixed prep for T20 World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Wood admits he needs game to get going after England's mixed prep for T20 World Cup

Wood admits he needs game to get going after England's mixed prep for T20 World Cup

Mark Wood hasn't played a T20I since March 2023
Mark Wood hasn't played a T20I since March 2023Reuters
England will go into their Twenty20 World Cup defence slightly undercooked after two of their warm-up matches were rained out but fast bowler Mark Wood (34) said his side are strong enough to cope with the curtailed build-up.

England's four-match T20 series against Pakistan has been hampered by the weather, with two of the first three matches abandoned without a ball being bowled. The final match is scheduled for later on Thursday.

While some England players competed in the Indian Premier League others, like Wood, opted out of the tournament to manage their workload.

"I might be going into the ­tournament feeling fresh," Wood told reporters ahead of the fourth match at The Oval.

"I've worked on a couple of things in training and you want the games to practise stuff, but it's a fine balance.

"One or two of us might feel like we need a game or two to get going, but whatever preparation we get that's what we're going to have to go with."

England head coach Matthew Mott missed the first match due to family reasons, while captain Jos Buttler returned home for the birth of his third child and was unavailable for the third match.

"Life things are sometimes more important than cricket. Those ­couple of instances were. I don't think we should put a negative spin on them," Wood said.

"It's easy to look for excuses: we've had people away, the rain, whatever. We're a professional side, we're the England cricket team, we’ve got ­everything we need.

"We should be able to adapt and when we get out there that's when the time to turn it on is."

Holders England face Australia, Scotland, Oman and Namibia in Group B at the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupWood MarkButtler JosephEnglandPakistanAustraliaNamibiaOmanScotlandWest Indies
Related Articles
England captain Buttler set to miss third T20 against Pakistan
Yuvraj Singh wants India to avail left-handed variety of Jaiswal and Pant at T20 World Cup
Archer and Buttler star as England beat Pakistan in second Twenty20
Show more
Cricket
Australia chase a rare treble as cricket eyes toehold in US market
Rain washes out third T20 between England and Pakistan
OPINION: Narine is the most important Twenty20 player on the planet after IPL triumph
Stellar Starc and Venkatesh fire as Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to claim to third IPL title
Cummins eyes another title as Hyderabad face Kolkata in IPL final
Hyderabad down Rajasthan to set up blockbuster IPL final with Kolkata
Ricky Ponting not in race to be India coach despite being approached
Most Read
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
Olympiacos edge Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League final
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'
Bayern Munich announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany on three-year deal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings