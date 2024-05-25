Archer and Buttler star as England beat Pakistan in second Twenty20

Archer and Buttler star as England beat Pakistan in second Twenty20

England's Jofra Archer took two wickets on his return to international cricket
Jofra Archer claimed two wickets on his long-awaited return to international cricket to help England beat Pakistan by 23 runs at Edgbaston to move 1-0 up in the four-match Twenty20 (T20) series.

England captain Jos Buttler smashed 84 off 51 balls to set the hosts a target of 184.

The tourists were bowled out with four balls to spare as Archer did his case for selection in next month's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies no harm.

The fast bowler has been beset by elbow injuries since his starring role in helping England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

On his first international appearance for 14 months, and first on home soil since 2020, Archer bounced back from an expensive first over, which went for 15 runs, to finish with two for 28.

Muhammad Rizwan was removed in the first over by Moeen Ali and Reece Topley took three wickets for 41.

Buttler was the star of the England batting with three sixes and eight fours.

He was ably supported by 37 from Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow's 21 but England failed to build on the platform given to them by their skipper.

Five wickets fell for just 25 runs as Pakistan battled back with Shaheen Shah Afridi the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-36.

England lead the four-match series 1-0 after the first match was washed out on Wednesday.

