Eliminated New Zealand thrash Uganda by nine wickets in T20 World Cup

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
New Zealand's players celebrate their win
New Zealand's players celebrate their winAFP
New Zealand thrashed Uganda by nine wickets in a T20 World Cup Group C clash of already-eliminated teams in Trinidad on Friday.

New Zealand, whose exit from the tournament was confirmed by Afghanistan's win over Papua New Guinea on Thursday, cruised to an easy win after restricting Uganda to a paltry 40 all out off 18.4 overs, with Tim Southee taking three wickets for four runs and Trent Boult 2-7.

The Black Caps then raced to their victory target in just 5.2 overs for the loss of only one wicket.

Devon Conway top-scored for the New Zealanders with an unbeaten 22 while Finn Allen went for nine runs.

New Zealand's run chase was assisted by a wayward bowling performance from Uganda, who sent down six wides and a no-ball.

Player of the match Southee admitted the emphatic win was little consolation for New Zealand's early exit from the tournament.

"Extremely disappointed to play ourselves out of the tournament," Southee said afterwards.

"You look at the side, plenty of experience and we were not at our best in the first two games.

"We have a proud record in World Cups in the last ten years and it has now come to an end."

