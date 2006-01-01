USA reach World Cup Super Eights after washout with Ireland, Pakistan eliminated

USA reach World Cup Super Eights after washout with Ireland, Pakistan eliminated

No play was seen in Florida
No play was seen in Florida
The United States' T20 World Cup group match against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida was washed out on Friday, ensuring the co-hosts' progress to the Super Eight knockout stage at the expense of former champions Pakistan.

Unrelenting rain, which had put South Florida at risk of life-threatening flooding, resulted in a wet outfield when the teams arrived. Although the rain stopped in the morning, umpires called off the game when it returned after several inspections.

India top the group with six points while the USA are second with five points, which means third-placed Pakistan (two points) cannot finish in the top two even if they beat Ireland on Sunday in their final group game.

Only the top two teams from the four groups advance to the Super Eight. The USA beat Canada in the tournament opener before stunning Pakistan in a match that went to a Super Over.

Mentions
CricketUSAIndiaPakistanCanada
