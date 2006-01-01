Cummins reassures England over Hazlewood T20 World Cup 'exit' comments

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Cummins reassures England over Hazlewood T20 World Cup 'exit' comments

Cummins reassures England over Hazlewood T20 World Cup 'exit' comments

Cummins (L) and Hazlewood (R)
Cummins (L) and Hazlewood (R)AFP
Pat Cummins (31) ruled out Thursday the prospect of Australia underperforming against Scotland in a bid to oust rivals England from the Twenty20 World Cup, saying it would be against the "spirit of cricket."

Bowling spearhead Josh Hazlewood caused controversy this week when he said it would be in Australia's interests for reigning champions England to be out of the competition.

Australia have already secured their place in the next round, the Super Eights, and he suggested they could ease up in their closing Group B game against Scotland this weekend to engineer their bitter rivals' exit.

That scenario now appears less likely after England crushed Oman by eight wickets on Thursday to move above Scotland on net run rate with a final game to come against Namibia.

England coach Matt Mott - an Australian - said he hoped Hazlewood was joking and Australia's Test and one-day skipper Cummins assured him that the bowler was.

"When you go out and play you're trying your best every time. And if you're not, it's probably against the spirit of cricket," Cummins told reporters in St Lucia.

"I don't think you can (go into a game not trying to win) - ever. You're playing an international game in the middle of a World Cup.

"You still want to try and have a good game and carry that on into the Super Eights. I've never stepped on to the field without the mindset of being aggressive, like the guys have so far."

Cummins said he had spoken to Hazlewood and the comments were tongue-in-cheek and "got taken a bit out of context."

"We'll go out there and try to play Scotland, who have had a really good tournament so far, so it's going to be tough," he said.

"It's something you discuss as one of the quirks of the set-up, but does it change the way we play? Absolutely not."

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupCummins PatrickHazlewood JoshEnglandScotlandAustralia
Related Articles
'In our best interest' to see England suffer early exit, says Hazlewood
Wood admits he needs game to get going after England's mixed prep for T20 World Cup
Ruthless Australia crush England by 36 runs in Barbados at T20 World Cup
Show more
Cricket
New Zealand out of T20 World Cup as Afghanistan beat Papua New Guinea
England thrash Oman by eight wickets to revive T20 World Cup campaign
Shakib stars as Bangladesh edge closer to T20 World Cup second round
New Zealand facing World Cup exit after Rutherford rescues Windies
India reach T20 World Cup Super Eights with seven-wicket win over USA
Sri Lanka staring at early T20 World Cup exit after Florida washout
Zampa milestone as Australia march into T20 World Cup Super Eights
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam keep Pakistan alive at T20 World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United monitor De Ligt
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings