England captain Buttler buoyed by return of 'superstar' Archer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. England captain Buttler buoyed by return of 'superstar' Archer

England captain Buttler buoyed by return of 'superstar' Archer

England cricketer Jofra Archer
England cricketer Jofra ArcherProfimedia
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler (33) is glad to see "proper superstar" Jofra Archer (29) back in action following the fast bowler's wicket-taking return to action for Sussex's second XI.

Injuries have blighted Archer's international career and he has not played top-level cricket for the past year.

England, however, have recalled Archer for the defence of their T20 World Cup title in the United States and the West Indies next month, with the paceman also selected for the upcoming warm-up series against Pakistan.

Archer continued his build-up to the four-game series against Pakistan by turning out for Sussex's second string on Friday.

He was parachuted into the match on day four, taking the new ball and returning figures of 1-11 in six sharp overs in Kent's second innings at Beckenham.

Archer hit home opener Ekansh Singh on the helmet and then had him caught in the slips.

Archer will join the England squad in Leeds ahead of the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday.

Buttler, who returned early from the Indian Premier League to oversee England's World Cup preparations, told Britain's Press Association news agency: "It's a huge encouragement for him to be back and see him ready to play.

"Everyone knows what he is capable of and the attitude he possesses. As a captain he is someone you can always turn to in a game because he always has a trick up his sleeve.

"It's great to be able to call on him but it's important to manage expectations. He has been out of it for a while now so we will need to look after him and realise that it might just take him a little while to be the Jofra of 2019."

Dynamic batsman Buttler added: "He is a proper superstar but we do have to be smart with him. It's a jump in intensity from what he's doing now to international cricket and you can't really replicate it."

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupArcher JofraButtler JosephEngland
Related Articles
Paceman Jofra Archer recalled to England squad for T20 World Cup
England's Jofra Archer targeting Twenty20 World Cup, says Rob Key
England speedster Jofra Archer targeting T20 World Cup after injury woes
Show more
Cricket
Injured Black Caps Allen and Conway on course to make T20 World Cup
Sam Curran stars for Punjab as Rajasthan lose four in a row as playoffs loom
Gambhir backs Pant as India's first-choice wicketkeeper at T20 World Cup
Bengaluru down Delhi to win five in row and keep IPL playoff hopes alive
Reigning champions Chennai beat Rajasthan to boost IPL playoff hopes
Kolkata Knight Riders down Mumbai Indians to confirm IPL playoff berth
Legendary England bowler Anderson to retire from Tests after Lord's match
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check ahead of T20 World Cup
Kohli sweeps aside strike-rate concerns to keep Bengaluru alive
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad
Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final, Sabalenka awaits in epic rematch
Leeds United thrash Norwich City to reach Championship play-off final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings