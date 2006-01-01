England beat West Indies by 241 runs in second Test to win series

England thrashed the West Indies by 241 runs in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

The West Indies, set 385 to win, collapsed to 143 all out as they lost all 10 wickets in 23 overs on the fourth day, with 20-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir taking Test-best figures of 5-41.

Earlier, the Yorkshire duo of Joe Root (122) and Harry Brook (109) both made hundreds in England's second innings 425.

West Indies had actually led by 41 runs on the first innings after making 457 in reply to England's 416.

It was an encouraging display by the tourists, who had been twice bowled out cheaply during an innings and 114-run defeat in the first Test at Lord's.

But after England paceman Chris Woakes made the initial breakthrough Sunday, they proved powerless to resist Bashir.

England batsman Ollie Pope was named player of the match after scoring 172 runs in total, including 121 in the first innings.

The third and final Test starts at Edgbaston on Friday.