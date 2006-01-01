Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Duckett, Pope and Brook help to extend England's lead over Windies on day three

Duckett, Pope and Brook help to extend England's lead over Windies on day three

Mark Woods celebrates taking wicket
Mark Woods celebrates taking wicketReuters
Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook made half centuries to lift England to 248-3 and a lead of 207 runs over West Indies on the third day of the second test at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Duckett scored 76, Pope 51 and Brook 71 not out as England fought back well after West Indies took a first-innings lead of 41 thanks to an entertaining last-wicket partnership of 71 between Joshua Da Silva and Shamar Joseph.

England lost opener Zak Crawley for three when he was unluckily run out at the non-striker's end after Duckett's drive was parried on to the stumps by the hand of bowler Jayden Seales.

Duckett struck 11 fours before he was trapped lbw by Alzarri Joseph and Pope contributed again following his first-innings century before being caught at gully by Kevin Sinclair off Joseph.

Brook and Joe Root, however, weathered the storm in an unbroken stand of 108 and Root was 37 not out at the close.

"It was a good day's cricket, it went back and forth a bit, and that partnership at the end was a crucial one for us in terms of getting a grip of the game," England seamer Chris Woakes told the BBC.

England picked up four wickets in the morning and looked set to establish a first-innings lead before Da Silva and Shamar Joseph guided West Indies to 457 all out to leave the match finely poised.

Da Silva finished unbeaten on 82, including three sixes, and Joseph hit two maximums, one smashing tiles on the pavilion roof, in his 33 before he was caught by Gus Atkinson off Mark Wood.

After West Indies had resumed on 351-5, Jason Holder was caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith off Woakes for 27 and Sinclair slashed Atkinson to gully where Brook held a sharp catch.

Alzarri Joseph edged Woakes to Smith for 10 and the experienced England seamer bowled Seales first ball with a fine delivery.

"It was a tough old slog but I thought we stuck at it well. I think we'd have taken getting those last five wickets for 90 this morning," Woakes said.

"You can always look back and think 'could we have done this or that' but we were pretty committed to what we wanted to do. I didn't feel like they were getting away from us."

Shamar Joseph averted the hat-trick and Da Silva moved to his fifth test fifty as the pair combined to give a fluctuating game another twist.

England won the first match of the three-test series by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's.

Mentions
CricketDuckett BenBrook HarryEnglandWest Indies
Related Articles
Kavem Hodge stars for West Indies as England toil without James Anderson
Ton-up Pope leads England to 416 all out against West Indies in second Test
Wood replaces retired Anderson in England team for second test against West Indies
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan's Babar, Afridi & Rizwan denied permission to play in Canadian T20 league
Suryakumar Yadav takes over as India T20 captain ahead of Hardik Pandya
Pakistan cricket board hires Australian curator to improve pitches
Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk to fill David Warner shoes on England tour
Root feels paceman Atkinson can shape England's post-Anderson era
Sachin Tendulkar hails 'inspirational' James Anderson after England great's last Test
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot wants Premier League move, Arsenal close in on Calafiori
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
'Great feeling' as Nadal rallies to reach first final in two years at Bastad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings