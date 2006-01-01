Wood replaces retired Anderson in England team for second test against West Indies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Wood replaces retired Anderson in England team for second test against West Indies

Wood replaces retired Anderson in England team for second test against West Indies

Mark Wood last played for England in India earlier this year
Mark Wood last played for England in India earlier this yearReuters
Fast bowler Mark Wood (34) has been named in place of James Anderson (41) in an otherwise unchanged England lineup for the second test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, the country's cricket board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

Wood returned to the squad after Anderson retired from tests following the first match at Lord's where England won by an innings and 114 runs inside three days.

Wood, who has 108 wickets in 34 tests, last played for England during their tour of India earlier this year.

He will team up with fellow fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson, who picked up 12 wickets on his debut.

The second test of the three-match series begins on Thursday.

England team to face West Indies

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

Mentions
CricketWood MarkAnderson JamesAtkinson GusWoakes ChrisEnglandWest Indies
Related Articles
Root feels paceman Atkinson can shape England's post-Anderson era
Gus Atkinson's magnificent seven against West Indies upstages James Anderson exit
Sachin Tendulkar hails 'inspirational' James Anderson after England great's last Test
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan cricket board hires Australian curator to improve pitches
Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk to fill David Warner shoes on England tour
James Anderson bows out of Test cricket a winner as England thrash West Indies
England close in on big win against West Indies in James Anderson farewell test
Wanindu Hasaranga resigns as Sri Lanka T20 captain following World Cup failure
Gill and Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe in third T20I
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Downes signs for Southampton
'I will give my all': Kylian Mbappe officially unveiled as Real Madrid player
Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after eight years in charge
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings