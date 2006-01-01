Root feels paceman Atkinson can shape England's post-Anderson era

Root feels paceman Atkinson can shape England's post-Anderson era

England's Gus Atkinson (2R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies Alzarri Joseph
England's Gus Atkinson (2R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies Alzarri Joseph AFP
Joe Root has backed Gus Atkinson to play a key role in shaping England's fast-bowling attack following Jimmy Anderson's emotional farewell at Lord's.

Anderson played his final Test for England after a glittering career that featured 704 wickets in the five-day format - more than any other quick in history.

England batsman Root labelled Anderson "our greatest ever bowler", but the 41-year-old's exit in the aftermath of Friday's innings and 114-run rout of the West Indies in the first Test provides opportunities for a new generation to emerge.

Atkinson's remarkable Test debut against the West Indies, in which he surpassed Anderson's career-best match figures with 12 for 106, has made the transition look less daunting for Ben Stokes' side.

"I think the future does look very bright in the bowling department. We've lost our greatest-ever bowler, but for Gus to come in and do that shows a lot about where we are as a team. We are moving in the right direction," Root said.

England will face the West Indies in two more Tests and then host Sri Lanka in a three-match series later in the summer.

But Root is already looking ahead to the next Ashes clash with Australia, which is scheduled for late 2025 into 2026.

England will be aiming for a first series win over Australia since 2015 and Root believes Atkinson could emerge as a key figure.

"I think as a player (the Ashes) is the series that you're always looking forward to, they're the ones you're always building towards," Root said.

"When teams have gone out there, what they need for those conditions is someone like Gus that can bowl in the late 80mphs, early 90mphs, and still move the ball around and make things happen at high pace.

"It was great to see him come in and do that on such a slow wicket here."

Anderson will be around to mentor Atkinson and the rest of England's pace bowlers as part of an arrangement that lasts for the rest of the summer.

"All I've ever known for England is playing alongside Jimmy. I'll terribly miss playing alongside him but the fact that he'll be around for the summer will be great for the young bowlers coming through," Root said.

"You can't buy that experience, can you? No fast bowler has played that amount of Test matches, taken that amount of wickets.

"So for young guys coming in, someone like Gus or the likes of Dillon Pennington and Matthew Potts, to have that knowledge to bounce off, it's invaluable really."

Cricket
England close in on big win against West Indies in James Anderson farewell test
Wanindu Hasaranga resigns as Sri Lanka T20 captain following World Cup failure
Gill and Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe in third T20I
Pakistan sack selectors Wahab and Razzaq after disappointing World Cup
England skipper Stokes believes Ashes countdown behind Anderson axe
India's cricket board names former player Gambhir as new head coach
