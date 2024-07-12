James Anderson bows out of Test cricket a winner as England thrash West Indies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. James Anderson bows out of Test cricket a winner as England thrash West Indies

James Anderson bows out of Test cricket a winner as England thrash West Indies

Updated
Anderson celebrates a final win
Anderson celebrates a final winAFP
James Anderson (41) bowed out of international cricket on the winning side as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on the third day of the first Test at Lord's on Friday.

This was the veteran's 188th and last Test before retiring from England duty, with Anderson's tally of 704 Test wickets the most taken by any fast bowler in the history of the format.

"It's been an amazing week, been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"I'm just proud of what I've achieved," he added.

But it was Gus Atkinson, who ended the game when he had Jayden Seales caught in the deep, the debutant fast bowler finishing with superb match figures of 12-106 as England went 1-0 up in a three-Test series.

Anderson looked uncharacteristically emotional before the start of play as he walked out to a guard of honour and a standing ovation from the crowd in his 188th and final test.

"Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd," said Anderson.

"I'm still trying to hold back the tears now. Playing for 20-odd years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler, so I’m happy I've made it this far. It's the best job in the world and I've been privileged to be able to do it.."

The seamer quickly got to work and had Joshua Da Silva (9) caught behind in his second over of the day, finding just enough movement to draw the outside edge and pick up his 704th test wicket.

Anderson's fourth wicket of the match dented West Indies' slim chances of making England bat again and Da Silva was quickly followed by Alzarri Joseph (8).

Joseph decided to go down swinging, clubbing Gus Atkinson back over his head for four amid some wild swipes before he top-edged Atkinson to Ben Duckett on the leg-side boundary, taking the former to 10 wickets on his test debut.

Shamar Joseph (3) was not far behind Joseph, clean bowled by Atkinson as the tailender missed a straight yorker with an ugly hack across the line.

Gudakesh Motie (31 not out) put up some resistance and was involved in two of the highlights of the day, first driving Atkinson to the cover boundary to draw a long chase and full-length dive from Anderson to save a single run.

Motie then seemingly handed Anderson his 705th test wicket on a plate, driving the ball straight back to the bowler but he spilled it.

"I'm still gutted I dropped that catch, to be honest," he said after close of play.

Anderson did not get a better chance for a final wicket and Atkinson wrapped things up when Jayden Seales (8) holed out to Duckett as West Indies were all out for 136 to fall to a heavy defeat inside barely seven sessions.

The two sides meet again in the second test of the three-match series starting at Trent Bridge next Thursday.

Mentions
CricketEnglandAnderson JamesWest IndiesTest Series
Related Articles
Gus Atkinson's magnificent seven against West Indies upstages James Anderson exit
England great James Anderson 'proud' of longevity as Test exit looms
England close in on big win against West Indies in James Anderson farewell test
Show more
Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar hails 'inspirational' James Anderson after England great's last Test
Wanindu Hasaranga resigns as Sri Lanka T20 captain following World Cup failure
Gill and Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe in third T20I
Pakistan sack selectors Wahab and Razzaq after disappointing World Cup
England skipper Stokes believes Ashes countdown behind Anderson axe
India's cricket board names former player Gambhir as new head coach
James Anderson urges next generation to embrace Test cricket as exit looms
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Villa close to Onana deal, Barcelona preparing Williams bid
Carlos Alcaraz laughs off Wimbledon boos after EURO 2024 final joke
Novak Djokovic sees off Lorenzo Musetti for Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Musetti to set up Wimbledon final rematch with Alcaraz

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings