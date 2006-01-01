England rising star Shoaib Bashir 'still learning tricks of the trade'

Bashir is making a name for himself with England

Shoaib Bashir (20) may already be a Test-match-winning bowler but the off-spinner insists he's still learning "the tricks of the trade".

The towering Bashir ripped through the West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge, taking 5-41 on Sunday's fourth day as the tourists lost all 10 of their second-innings wickets in 23 overs, with England winning by 241 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bashir had only made six first-class appearances when he was catapulted into the Test side during a tour of India earlier this year and he responded with two five-wicket hauls on pitches renowned for aiding spinners.

But his progress appeared to have stalled at the start of the English county season, with Bashir kept out of the Somerset side by a more experienced England spinner in Jack Leach.

Bashir went on loan to county rivals Worcestershire in a bid to get more game time but England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum kept faith all the same.

"A lot has happened in the last few years," said Bashir. "I can't get ahead of Leachy at Somerset, understandably, he's obviously played a lot more cricket than I have.

"Jack was over the moon for me (getting selected for England). We had a chat and he just told me to enjoy it. He's a class spinner and I've learned a lot off him. There's always so much to learn. I'm only 20, I'm still learning the tricks of the trade.

"There's a lot to work on, in cricket you never complete the game. Going on loan was a decision I had to make to play cricket at a high level, that's part of the journey."

'Grounded'

He added: "I didn't have too many expectations going into this game, I'm still trying to comprehend what's happened."

Bashir has now taken a highly promising 24 wickets at an average of 29.83 in five Tests compared to a modest return of 16 at 70.68 in 10 domestic first-class matches.

But the current England selectors are not overly concerned by statistics, with team management identifying Bashir's height and ability to get drift, in addition to bowling an attacking line, as qualities that made him suited to international cricket.

"Bowling spin in England is pretty tough, but I'm grateful I'm a 6ft 4in (1.93 metres) spinner because it's a nice attribute to have," he said.

"The extra bounce helps. We saw it here (at Trent Bridge), if you land the ball in the right areas, a few will bounce and a few will skid on. I've got experienced guys in the team that help me make judgments on the pitch, what lines to bowl and what paces to bowl.

"I'm just grateful to be in the position I am. I'm always going to stay grounded, stay humble, and I'm just trying to enjoy every moment I have in an England shirt."