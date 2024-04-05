England's Jofra Archer targeting Twenty20 World Cup, says Rob Key

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. England's Jofra Archer targeting Twenty20 World Cup, says Rob Key
England's Jofra Archer targeting Twenty20 World Cup, says Rob Key
Archer has not played for England in any format since March 2023
Archer has not played for England in any format since March 2023
Reuters
England pace bowler Jofra Archer (29) could play in this year's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup but will not play Test cricket until 2025, according to England managing director Rob Key.

Archer has not played for England in any format since March 2023 because of an elbow injury.

"The whole plan with Jofra is he is going to play white-ball cricket this summer," Key told Sky Sports on Friday.

Archer's England career has been plagued by injuries and he has not played a Test match since the tour of India in 2021.

"Jofra's been out at Sussex's pre-season in India and bowled quickly out there. He bowled really well," Key said.

"He's now just gone back to the Caribbean, where he will play a little bit of club cricket, stuff like that.

"It's all about getting himself ready for that T20 World Cup. He'll hopefully play the Pakistan (T20) series (in May), but it's all fingers crossed with Jofra at the moment.

"We're taking it slowly so we get him back for not just a short period, but a long period."

The T20 World Cup begins in the West Indies and USA on June 1st.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupArcher JofraEngland
Related Articles
All-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of England's Twenty20 World Cup title defence
Cricket Corner: England and Australia have time to tinker as Tests make way for T20s
Cricket Corner: Trans-Tasman Tests, India's good problem & a new world record
Show more
Cricket
Punjab Kings edge Gujarat Titans in IPL thriller to spoil Shubman Gill's party
Sunil Narine blitz powers Kolkata to 272 and third IPL victory
Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win
Bracewell made New Zealand captain for T20 international against Pakistan
Shane Watson hails Trent Boult's new ball skills after Mumbai demolition job
Record stand helps England women to four-wicket win over New Zealand
Standing ovation as Rishabh Pant's fifty helps Delhi down Chennai in IPL
David Miller steers Gujarat Titans to IPL win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings