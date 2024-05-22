Yuvraj Singh wants India to avail left-handed variety of Jaiswal and Pant at T20 World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Yuvraj Singh wants India to avail left-handed variety of Jaiswal and Pant at T20 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh wants India to avail left-handed variety of Jaiswal and Pant at T20 World Cup

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action for India
Yashasvi Jaiswal in action for IndiaReuters
India should use Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) as skipper Rohit Sharma's (37) opening partner in the T20 World Cup next month and play Rishabh Pant (26) as the preferred wicketkeeper to ensure left-handed variety in their batting lineup, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (42) said.

Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form as opener for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and is the season's leading scorer with 708 runs from 14 matches.

Yuvraj preferred harnessing left-handed Jaiswal with right-handed Rohit at the top of the batting order to be followed by Kohli.

Suryakumar Yadav, currently the top ranked T20 batter, is nearly certain to retain his number four slot.

"I think Rohit and Jaiswal should definitely open," Yuvraj, who was part of India's victorious T20 World Cup team in 2007, told the International Cricket Council.

"Virat has been batting at number three (in T20 internationals) and that's his position. You get Surya at four and then you got a couple of big options.

"I'd like to see a couple of left-hand, right-hand combinations because it is harder to bowl at two combinations all the time."

For the same reason, Yuvraj, a left-handed batter himself who famously hit England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 World Cup, would pick Pant over Sanju Samson even though both wicketkeepers have been in great form in the IPL.

"I'd probably go for Rishabh," said Yuvraj, who is an ambassador of the June 1st -29th showpiece in the West Indies and the United States.

"Obviously Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh (is a) left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past."

India begin their Group A campaign against Ireland on June 9th in New York and clash with arch-rivals Pakistan four days later.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupSingh YuvrajJaiswal YashasviSharma RohitPant RishabhKohli ViratYadav SuryakumarSamson SanjuEnglandIrelandPakistanWest Indies
Related Articles
Gambhir backs Pant as India's first-choice wicketkeeper at T20 World Cup
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check ahead of T20 World Cup
'Unbelievable' Suryakumar hits ton as Mumbai dent Hyderabad's playoff push
Show more
Cricket
Buttler keen for England to show their mettle at Twenty20 World Cup
Starc stars as Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach IPL final
Faf du Plessis hails middle order as Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL classic to seal play-off berth
England captain Buttler buoyed by return of 'superstar' Archer
Injured Black Caps Allen and Conway on course to make T20 World Cup
Sam Curran stars for Punjab as Rajasthan lose four in a row as playoffs loom
Bengaluru down Delhi to win five in row and keep IPL playoff hopes alive
Most Read
Pochettino leaves Chelsea despite positive end to Premier League season
England announce provisional Euro 2024 squad with Eze in, Henderson & Rashford out
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises
Toni Kroos announces shock decision to retire from football following Euro 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings