Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check ahead of T20 World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check ahead of T20 World Cup

Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check ahead of T20 World Cup

Ireland celebrate the run-out of Mohammad Rizwan
Ireland celebrate the run-out of Mohammad RizwanReuters
Pakistan were handed a sobering reality check ahead of next month's 20-overs World Cup, following their first-ever loss on Friday in a T20 International to Ireland in Dublin.

Put into bat, Pakistan managed a modest 182-6 against the limited bowling resources of their opponents at Castle Avenue.

Skipper Babar Azam made 57 and opener Saim Ayub contributed 45 but it was not really a flying start as Pakistan reached the 100-mark in the 13th over.

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed 37 not out off 15 balls down the order but Pakistan still settled for a middling total.

Andy Balbirnie (77) top-scored for Ireland, who chased down the target with one ball to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

"The pitch was two-paced. I think 190 would have been a par score," Babar said after Pakistan's loss.

"I don't think we executed the plans. We attacked in the first six overs but didn't finish well.

"I think we were ahead in the first 10 overs but not in the last 10 overs."

Pakistan will play four T20 matches in England later this month before the 2009 champions begin their World Cup campaign with a June 6 match against tournament co-hosts United States in New York.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupPakistanIreland
Related Articles
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir makes retirement U-turn ahead of T20 World Cup
Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews named in T20 World Cup squad
Shastri expects big-hitting Dube to play a key role for India at T20 World Cup
Show more
Cricket
Legendary England bowler Anderson to retire from Tests after Lord's match
Kohli sweeps aside strike-rate concerns to keep Bengaluru alive
Lord's cricket ground to get 61 million pounds upgrade to two stands
Head and Abhishek star as 'unreal' Hyderabad crush Lucknow by 10 wickets
Delhi down Rajasthan to stay in the race for IPL playoffs
Firing Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk shrugs off T20 World Cup snub
'Unbelievable' Suryakumar hits ton as Mumbai dent Hyderabad's playoff push
Most Read
Novak Djokovic struck in head by bottle after Rome victory
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Kylian Mbappe announces expected departure from PSG at end of season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings