Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews named in T20 World Cup squad

Updated
Mathews has been included in Sri Lanka's World Cup squad which begins in June
Sri Lanka have included veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews (36) and uncapped bowler Dunith Wellalage (21) in their 15-man Twenty20 World Cup squad, which will be skippered by Wanindu Hasaranga (26), the country's selection committee said on Thursday.

Mathews, who lifted the trophy in 2014, will make his sixth T20 World Cup appearance at the biennial tournament, which will be co-hosted by twice champions West Indies and the United States from June 1-29.

Mathews made his T20 comeback for Sri Lanka in January after a three-year gap.

Hasaranga, meanwhile, returns after missing last year's Asia Cup and 50-overs World Cup, as well as the current Indian Premier League (IPL), due to a heel injury. Fellow all-rounder Charith Asalanka has been named as his deputy.

Bowler Matheesha Pathirana is also part of the squad, although the 21-year-old is nursing a hamstring injury he picked up playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Sri Lanka, who will leave for the World Cup on May 14, kick off their campaign against South Africa in New York on June 3.

They also face Bangladesh, Nepal and Netherlands in Group D.

Squad:

Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling Reserves - Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage

