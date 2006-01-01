Departing Trent Boult has faith in New Zealand's emerging talent

Departing Trent Boult has faith in New Zealand's emerging talent

Trent Boult took two wickets in his final T20 World Cup appearance
Trent Boult took two wickets in his final T20 World Cup appearanceReuters
New Zealand's Trent Boult (34) has said he will not play in the 2026 T20 World Cup after the Black Caps' exit from the current edition in the West Indies and the United States was confirmed on Friday.

Boult and his teammates had already been eliminated before their nine-wicket win over Uganda, he revealed he will not return to the competition.

"Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup," he said. "That's all I'm going to say."

Boult has played in four editions of the T20 World Cup since 2014 and represented New Zealand at finals in all three forms of the game.

Defeats against Afghanistan and the West Indies meant the Black Caps were already out of the competition ahead of their meeting with the Ugandans, but Boult is confident New Zealand will remain among the game's elite.

It is "a disappointing position to be in, but any time you get to represent the country, it's a proud moment and I thought the boys put on a great performance this afternoon", he said.

"There's a lot of pride in the dressing room and in playing for the country, we've had some great records across however many years.

"Unfortunately we've been off the ball the last couple of weeks and that's what it takes to not qualify.

"It's unfortunate, but there's still some tremendous talent inside that dressing room and coming through the ranks in New Zealand cricket, so we're a proud nation and we'll continue to go that way."

Check out the scorecard with Flashscore.

World number one Sinner to play singles and doubles at Paris Olympics

