India and Canada team members shake hands after their T20 World Cup group match was abandoned

India's final group stage game at the T20 World Cup against Canada was abandoned on Saturday after ground staff were unable to dry part of the outfield.

All three scheduled games at Central Broward Stadium in South Florida have now been abandoned.

There was only light drizzle on Saturday morning but the corner of the field that was waterlogged in previous days was unable to be put in suitable condition.