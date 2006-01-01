India reach T20 World Cup Super Eights with seven-wicket win over USA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. India reach T20 World Cup Super Eights with seven-wicket win over USA

India reach T20 World Cup Super Eights with seven-wicket win over USA

India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot on his way to hiiting a half-century
India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot on his way to hiiting a half-centuryAFP
India qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over the United States on Wednesday, with a fifty by Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh's four-wicket haul helping them clinch their third win in a row.

The USA, second in Group A with four points after suffering their first loss in three matches, will also ensure qualification for the next round if they beat Ireland on Friday.

Put in to bat, the Americans struggled as Arshdeep (4-9) dismissed Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous in the first over while Aaron Jones succumbed to pressure when he edged Hardik Pandya (2-14) to third man.

With the hosts struggling at 25-3, Steven Taylor (24) fought back, hitting two sixes before he played on to an Axar Patel delivery that clipped the bails.

Nitish Kumar was the Americans' top scorer with 27 but Arshdeep picked up his crucial wicket when Mohammed Siraj took a stunning catch near the boundary rope while jumping backwards.

Corey Anderson (15), Harmeet Singh (10) and Shadley van Schalkwyk (11 not out) did well towards the end to get the US to a competitive 110-8.

India got their chase off to a shaky start as Virat Kohli was out to Saurabh Netravalkar (2-18) for a golden duck and captain Rohit Sharma (3) also fell to the Indian-born medium pacer.

Rishabh Pant (18) was bowled by Ali Khan and with boundaries hard to come by, Yadav (50 not out) and Shivam Dube (31 not out) rotated the strike to stabilise the innings.

Luck was on Yadav's side as Netravalkar dropped him on 22. The pair were further helped by the hosts taking more than a minute between overs three times, resulting in five penalty runs being awarded to India after the 15th over.

The pair built an unbeaten partnership of 72 runs and got India over the line with 10 balls to spare.

"(Yadav) showed he's got a different game and that's what you expect from experienced players. Partnership with Dube was crucial," captain Sharma said. "All the bowlers did their job well, particularly Arshdeep."

"The team always shows belief in me and keeps backing me so I had to deliver for them," player of the match Arshdeep said.

India will face Canada in their last group-stage match on Saturday.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupIndiaSingh ArshdeepYadav SuryakumarUSA
Related Articles
India bank on middle order firepower of Kohli and Yadav to end trophy drought
India edge rivals Pakistan in low-scoring nail-biter at T20 World Cup
USA stun Pakistan in Super Over for historic World Cup victory
Show more
Cricket
'In our best interest' to see England suffer early exit, says Hazlewood
Sri Lanka staring at early T20 World Cup exit after Florida washout
Zampa milestone as Australia march into T20 World Cup Super Eights
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam keep Pakistan alive at T20 World Cup
South Africa ditch aggressive T20 mindset to solve New York pitch puzzle
South Africa edge Bangladesh by four runs in low-scoring thriller at T20 World Cup
Sandeep Lamichhane to join Nepal World Cup squad in West Indies, board says
Scotland cruise to seven-wicket victory over Oman at T20 World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko signs new deal with RB Leipzig, Veerman turning heads
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Ronaldo inspires Portugal to emphatic win over Republic of Ireland ahead of Euros

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings