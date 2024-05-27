England captain Buttler set to miss third T20 against Pakistan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. England captain Buttler set to miss third T20 against Pakistan

England captain Buttler set to miss third T20 against Pakistan

Buttler is an injury doubt for England
Buttler is an injury doubt for EnglandAFP
Jos Buttler (33) has left the England squad ahead of Tuesday's Twenty20 international against Pakistan to be with his wife, who is about to give birth to the couple's third child.

The England captain struck a match-winning 84 as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the rain-affected four-game series in Birmingham on Saturday.

But he is now set to miss Wednesday's third T20 in Cardiff, with vice-captain Moeen Ali in line to lead England at Sophia Gardens instead.

This series, which concludes at The Oval in London on Thursday, is serving as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States, with reigning champions England starting their title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4th.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer could be rested for the Cardiff match ahead of the Oval finale.

Archer has been beset by elbow injuries since his starring role in helping England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

But the 29-year-old marked his long-awaited return to international cricket by taking two wickets as England beat Pakistan by 23 runs at Edgbaston following a washout at Leeds.

Archer, on his first international appearance for 14 months, and first on home soil since 2020, bounced back from an expensive first over, which went for 15 runs, to finish with 2-28.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupButtler JosephEnglandPakistan
Related Articles
Archer and Buttler star as England beat Pakistan in second Twenty20
Yuvraj Singh wants India to avail left-handed variety of Jaiswal and Pant at T20 World Cup
England captain Buttler buoyed by return of 'superstar' Archer
Show more
Cricket
OPINION: Narine is the most important Twenty20 player on the planet after IPL triumph
Stellar Starc and Venkatesh fire as Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to claim to third IPL title
Cummins eyes another title as Hyderabad face Kolkata in IPL final
Hyderabad down Rajasthan to set up blockbuster IPL final with Kolkata
Ricky Ponting not in race to be India coach despite being approached
Virat Kohli and Bengaluru's IPL hopes melt away as Rajasthan win play-off
England great Anderson has moments of regret over upcoming retirement
Most Read
Ronaldo's Real Valladolid promoted back to LaLiga after win over Villarreal B
Football Tracker: Galatasaray & Club Brugge clinch titles, Frosinone relegated
Armstrong strike sends Southampton back to the Premier League as Leeds miss out
Europa League hero Lookman stars as Atalanta secure top four finish in Serie A

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings