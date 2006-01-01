Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Sainz and Perez turn the page after Azerbaijan Grand Prix smash

Sainz and Perez turn the page after Azerbaijan Grand Prix smash

Red Bull's Sergio Perez ahead of the Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez ahead of the Grand PrixReuters / Edgar Su
Red Bull's Sergio Perez (34) and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (30) said they had cleared the air with no hard feelings after last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix collision and hoped for a good race in Singapore on Sunday.

The pair crashed out on the penultimate lap in Baku while fighting for third place, a collision that contributed to McLaren going 20 points clear in the championship.

"It was just wrong moves at the wrong time and I think in the end it's just irrelevant at the moment who is to blame," Perez told reporters on Thursday.

Sainz said separately the pair sat awkwardly and sadly together for 20 minutes in the medical centre after the crash while hooked up to heart rate monitors.

"We were looking at each other and saying: 'Mate, what the... happened there?' And we were like: 'I don't know. But I promise I didn't do anything bad to you... I didn't close you off. I didn't do anything,'" said the Spaniard.

"We were having this dialogue and trying to analyse what happened.

"It was a podium coming. In the end, we kind of joked about it, so no hard feelings with each other."

Carlos Sainz Jr. signs autographs for fans ahead of the Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz Jr. signs autographs for fans ahead of the Grand PrixReuters / Edgar Su

Perez said talk on social media that he had hit Sainz's helmet or pushed the Ferrari driver's head in the immediate aftermath of the crash were exaggerated.

"I was talking to him, I didn't push his head. It looks worse on the video than it is. Carlos is one of my best mates in the drivers' group," said the Mexican.

"The last person that I would have liked to come together with is with Carlos. But we've turned the page and hopefully, both of us can have a tremendous race."

Sainz said he had not heard what Perez said while still sitting in the car.

Perez hailed his mechanics for a tremendous job in fixing the shattered car and expected to have the latest specification in Singapore.

"It just shows how hard we're pushing and it's very encouraging and I really hope that I can pay them back with a great result on Sunday," he said.

Mentions
Auto racingAzerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1Sergio PerezCarlos Sainz Jr.Formula 1Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1Motorsport
Related Articles
Lando Norris believes Ferrari are more of a threat to McLaren than Red Bull
Red Bull to throw everything at regaining lead in Constructors' Championship, says Horner
Carlos Sainz says he did nothing wrong as Sergio Perez blames him for Baku crash
Show more
Auto racing
Max Verstappen riled by call for F1 drivers to mind their language
Ricciardo unaware of any decision to drop him after Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's race engineer to be given promotion for 2025 season at Red Bull
Defiant Verstappen faces another big battle in Singapore as championship defence heats up
Sergio Perez's father rushed to hospital after son's crash at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Formula 1 Focus: McLaren make their move in Azerbaijan thanks to perfection from Piastri
Oscar Piastri hails Baku Grand Prix as his most stressful and best yet
Most Read
Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to 'next chapter'
Football Tracker: Atletico hosting Leipzig, Barcelona and Arsenal in action
Why Pep Lijnders’ new-look Salzburg team will be one to watch in Champions League
Wasteful Manchester City play out entertaining Champions League draw with Inter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings