  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Sergio Perez's father rushed to hospital after son's crash at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sergio Perez's father rushed to hospital after son's crash at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sergio Perez's father looks on during practice
Sergio Perez's father looks on during practiceCarlos Perez/Reuters
Sergio Perez's (34) father was stable in hospital in Mexico City after he collapsed at home following the Red Bull Formula One driver's heavy crash in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, local media reported on Tuesday.

A statement from the Scuderia Perez race organisation said Antonio Perez Garibay, 65, would remain under close medical supervision for several days.

"Everything happened after the accident," the www.mediotiempo.com website quoted him saying from the hospital. "It may be that the shock of the accident triggered it. They are already checking my heart to see why I fainted."

Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz were battling for third place in Baku when they collided and ended up in the wall, with a virtual safety car deployed to the end of the race. Both walked away unhurt.

There was no immediate public comment from Perez, who is due to race again in Singapore this weekend.

