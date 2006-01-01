Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Verstappen ordered to do 'work of public interest' after swearing

Verstappen ordered to do 'work of public interest' after swearing

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen looks on before the first practice session ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen looks on before the first practice session ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP
Formula 1 stewards ordered Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) to carry out "work of public interest" after he swore during a Singapore Grand Prix press conference.

The moderator reminded the Red Bull driver about his language at the time during the Thursday conference organised by the governing FIA.

Stewards summoned Verstappen on Friday for an alleged breach of the international sporting code.

They said in a statement that Verstappen apologised for his behaviour and explained he considered the word used to be "ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language."

"While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular, when not under any particular pressure," they added.

"The Stewards note that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here.

"But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the Stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously."

The work of public interest will be carried out in coordination with the FIA's secretary general for sport at a date to be decided.

Verstappen was describing the state of his car in qualifying for last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix but the incident came after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had urged drivers to watch their language, comparing them to rappers.

Formula 1 drivers are heard over the team radio during the heat of battle by millions of viewers worldwide, with the swearing bleeped out.

"We're not rappers, you know," Ben Sulayem, an Emirati, told motorsport.com in an interview. "They say the F-word how many times per minute?"

Asked about Ben Sulayem's comment, Verstappen said everyone swore and suggested it was a losing battle.

"Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching, I mean, they will eventually swear anyway," he said.

"Even if the parents won't, or they will not allow it, when they grow up they will walk around with their friends, and they will be swearing."

The FIA has long sought to curb swearing in press conferences and on air, with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur and Mercedes' Toto Wolff warned last year for similar use of language at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportMax VerstappenAzerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1
Related Articles
Sainz and Perez turn the page after Azerbaijan Grand Prix smash
Max Verstappen riled by call for F1 drivers to mind their language
Lando Norris believes Ferrari are more of a threat to McLaren than Red Bull
Show more
Auto racing
Norris puts McLaren on top in Singapore practice as Russell crashes
Updated
McLaren modify controversial rear wing on cars after talks with FIA
Ricciardo unaware of any decision to drop him after Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's race engineer to be given promotion for 2025 season at Red Bull
Defiant Verstappen faces another big battle in Singapore as championship defence heats up
Sergio Perez's father rushed to hospital after son's crash at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal
Atletico Madrid bag late winner to complete comeback against RB Leipzig
Emma Raducanu passes physical test to reach Korea Open quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings