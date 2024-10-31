Advertisement
  Title contender Norris expecting cleaner battle in Brazil as F1 season heats up

Reuters
McLaren's Lando Norris is still in contention for the title
McLaren's Lando Norris is still in contention for the titleReuters / Amanda Perobelli
Formula 1 title contender Lando Norris (24) said he expected a cleaner battle in Brazil this weekend after clashes with championship leader Max Verstappen (27) in Mexico last Sunday.

The McLaren driver arrives 47 points behind Red Bull's triple champion after finishing second in Mexico City while Verstappen was handed two 10-second penalties for his driving and ended up sixth.

Sao Paulo hosts a sprint weekend, with points also to be won on Saturday.

"Max knows what he has to do. He knows that he did wrong, deep down he does. And it's for him to change, not for me," Norris told reporters at Interlagos on Thursday.

"I expect a cleaner battle than we had but it's not up to me, I don't make the rules and I don't decide the penalties. I just drive," he added.

Norris and Verstappen, friends away from the track, have clashed at the last two races with the Briton trying to overtake around the outside but being forced wide by the champion's aggressive defending.

In Texas, it was Norris who received a penalty but in Mexico a week later the stewards found Verstappen to have gone too far - literally.

Norris said the stewards had a difficult job but had done it well in Mexico.

"I want clean, fair racing. It’s what I do. It’s what I provide and how I race. It’s how I’ve always raced in my career," said the Briton.

"I've not spoken to Max, it's not something I need to speak to Max about. Max is one of the most capable drivers on the grid, if not the most.

"He knows what he can and can't do and where the limits are. He knows the changes he has to make."

McLaren lead the constructors' championship but are only 29 points ahead of Ferrari, who have scored the most in the last two races.

"Ferrari have been our biggest competitor since probably nine or 10 races ago already," said Norris.

"We need two cars up there every weekend if we want to keep them behind."

