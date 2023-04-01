Spanish rider Carles Falcon seriously injured in Dakar crash, Carlos Sainz leads cars

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Dakar
  4. Spanish rider Carles Falcon seriously injured in Dakar crash, Carlos Sainz leads cars
Spanish rider Carles Falcon seriously injured in Dakar crash, Carlos Sainz leads cars
Audi's Carlos Sainz leads the overall standings of cars
Audi's Carlos Sainz leads the overall standings of cars
AFP
Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon was flown to hospital with serious injuries after he crashed near the end of Sunday's second stage of the Dakar Rally in the deserts of Saudi Arabia.

Race director David Castera told reporters Falcon had lacked a pulse but was resuscitated by the first doctor to arrive on the scene.

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel took the 50th car stage win of his record-breaking Dakar career as familiar names moved back into the reckoning and Spain's Carlos Sainz took over at the front for Audi.

Peterhansel, known as 'Monsieur Dakar' after 14 overall victories on two wheels and four between 1991 and 2021, finished the stage from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi 29 seconds clear of compatriot and nine times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

The stage win was the 83rd of Peterhansel's career across two and four-wheeled categories and the Audi driver now shares the car record with Finnish great Ari Vatanen. The 58-year-old moved up to ninth overall.

Three-time Dakar winner Sainz was eighth fastest on the 463km stage.

Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi slotted into second place overall in his Toyota, one minute and 51 seconds behind the Spaniard, with Loeb moving up from 19th to third with four minutes and 17 seconds to make up.

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar was fourth on the stage, ending up seventh overall and more than 12 minutes off the lead.

"We pushed from the beginning, but after we broke the rear we stopped for more than 10 minutes to repair," said the five-time winner.

"With all the problems yesterday and today, we are still in the game, it's only 12 minutes in the overall."

Overnight leader Guillaume de Mevius dropped from first to fifth after having to go first on the road and losing 27 minutes to Peterhansel.

"A difficult day for us for sure," said the Belgian.

"We started in front so, the first 200 km was OK I think. And after 200, a little bit more, Carlos passed us when we got lost.

"Then we were in the dust of Carlos and then we got lost a second time and then we got a puncture and then everything after was more difficult."

Botswana's Ross Branch was 11th in the motorcycle stage but retained the overall lead on two wheels with Chile's Jose Ignacio Cornejo two minutes and 55 seconds behind.

American rider Mason Klein, third overnight, hit mechanical trouble and spent two hours on repairs.

Mentions
Auto racingSainz Carlos Sr.Falcon CarlesPeterhansel StephaneLoeb SebastienAl-Rajhi YazeedJaton ArielCornejo Florimo Jose Ignaciode Mevius GuillaumeBranch RossKlein MasonDakarDakar-Cars DakarDakar-Bikes DakarMotorsport
Related Articles
De Mevius leads the Dakar after first stage as Loeb and Al-Attiyah lose time
Champion and olympian Nasser Al-Attiyah shooting for sixth Dakar title
Red Bull blitz and Alonso respect: Three things we learned in the F1 season
Show more
Auto racing
EXCLUSIVE: 'If Messi had chosen Spain he would already have two World Cups,' admits Pernia
Sauber to race as Stake F1 team in 2024 and 2025 following Alfa Romeo departure
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Formula 1: The Grands Prix Max Verstappen did not win in 2023
Quiz of the Year: 30 questions to test your sporting knowledge of 2023
Formula 1 teams hope to rein in runaway Red Bull and Max Verstappen in 2024
Jenson Button expects ex-teammate Hamilton to bounce back 'with the right car'
Most Read
Rafa Nadal withdraws from Australian Open after suffering new injury
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Bayern want Mukiele
Alexander Zverev-led Germany beat Iga Swiatek's Poland to win United Cup
Football Tracker: Roma and Atalanta draw, PSG and Barcelona progress in cups

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings