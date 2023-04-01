De Mevius leads the Dakar after first stage as Loeb and Al-Attiyah lose time

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Dakar
  4. De Mevius leads the Dakar after first stage as Loeb and Al-Attiyah lose time
De Mevius leads the Dakar after first stage as Loeb and Al-Attiyah lose time
Overdrive Racing's Guillaume de Mevius and co-driver Xavier Panseri in action during stage one
Overdrive Racing's Guillaume de Mevius and co-driver Xavier Panseri in action during stage one
Reuters
Belgian Guillaume de Mevius (29) took a surprise lead in the Dakar Rally after the Toyota driver won Saturday's tough opening stage in Saudi Arabia while favourites Sebastien Loeb (49) and Nasser Al-Attiyah (53) ran into trouble.

De Mevius finished the 414km stage from Al'Ula to Al Henakiyah one minute and 44 seconds clear of Audi's second-placed Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

Toyota's South African Giniel de Villiers was third overall but nine minutes and 18 seconds off the pace.

"I'm quite surprised, to be honest; we drove smart and avoided punctures and I think that was the key today. But I'm quite surprised to finish so high up," said de Mevius.

The day's big losers were Al-Attiyah, the reigning champion, and nine-time world rally champion Loeb - both driving Prodrive Hunters.

Frenchman Loeb was 18th and more than 22 minutes adrift while Al-Attiyah, a five-time Dakar champion and winner for the past two years, was 21st.

"In the first 50km, we had two punctures and then we cannot push. We just tried to manage (to reach) the finish," said Al-Attiyah.

Dakar record holder Stephane Peterhansel, a 14-times winner on two wheels and four, was 23rd.

The start of the first car was delayed after an incident with a spectator, who was taken to hospital, some 200 metres into the stage.

There was an immediate shock in the motorcycle category when Honda's prologue winner Tosha Schareina retired with a broken left wrist after 240km.

"I tried to pass (Australian) Toby (Price) and I think I hit something with the rear wheel. I crashed in slow (speed) but I broke my wrist," he said.

Botswana's Ross Branch, who stopped to help Schareina and was credited with the lost time, led the motorcycle category after winning the stage ahead of Americans Ricky Brabec and Mason Klein.

In the SSV category, Brazilian Rodrigo Varela led after starting in a borrowed car after the ship carrying his original vehicle had to divert its route to escape Houthi pirates in the Red Sea and was delayed.

Sunday's stage is 463km from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi.

Mentions
Auto racingDakarde Mevius GuillaumeLoeb SebastienAl-Attiyah NasserSchareina ToshaDe Villiers GinielSainz Carlos Sr.Peterhansel StephaneVarela RodrigoMotorsport
Related Articles
Champion and olympian Nasser Al-Attiyah shooting for sixth Dakar title
Red Bull blitz and Alonso respect: Three things we learned in the F1 season
Wolff fed up with explanations for Mercedes' poor performance
Show more
Auto racing
EXCLUSIVE: 'If Messi had chosen Spain he would already have two World Cups,' admits Pernia
Sauber to race as Stake F1 team in 2024 and 2025 following Alfa Romeo departure
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Formula 1: The Grands Prix Max Verstappen did not win in 2023
Quiz of the Year: 30 questions to test your sporting knowledge of 2023
Formula 1 teams hope to rein in runaway Red Bull and Max Verstappen in 2024
Jenson Button expects ex-teammate Hamilton to bounce back 'with the right car'
Former F1 champion Button to race in World Endurance Championship
Most Read
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Real Madrid playing fourth-tier side
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Germany survive Australia comeback to set up United Cup final with Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings