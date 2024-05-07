Red Bull have taken 220 staff from Mercedes, says fighting Horner

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. United States Grand Prix-Miami Formula 1
  4. Red Bull have taken 220 staff from Mercedes, says fighting Horner
Red Bull have taken 220 staff from Mercedes, says fighting Horner
Red Bull team principle Christian Horner sits in the F1 Village before the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome
Red Bull team principle Christian Horner sits in the F1 Village before the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International AutodromeReuters
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has responded to claims staff were increasingly looking to leave his team by saying the Formula One champions have so far taken 220 from rivals Mercedes.

Dominant Red Bull have been unsettled by allegations against Horner of misconduct towards a female employee, which the boss has denied and been cleared of.

Star designer Adrian Newey has announced he is leaving next year and McLaren boss Zak Brown told reporters at the weekend's Miami Grand Prix that resumes were flying around and Newey was the first domino to fall.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who has been making overtures to Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen with Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton's seat to fill, said his team had "seen Red Bull CVs through all of the levels."

Horner told reporters after Sunday's race, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking his first win, that there would always be movement between teams.

"I don’t know how many people we’ve employed from McLaren this year or how many people VCARB (Red Bull's RB sister team) have employed (from) Mercedes," he added.

"We’ve taken 220 people, 220 out of HPP (Mercedes AMG's High Performance Powertrains) into Red Bull Powertrains, so when we’re talking of losing people, I’d be a bit more worried about the 220 than maybe one or two CVs."

Red Bull are building their own powertrain for 2026, when the sport undergoes a major engine rule change, with a major expansion at their Milton Keynes facility.

Mentions
Auto racingUnited States Grand Prix-Miami Formula 1Hamilton LewisNorris LandoVerstappen MaxRed BullMercedesMcLarenMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Miami sprint race to continue dominance
McLaren's Lando Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first-ever F1 win
F1 hopes Miami Grand Prix brings much-needed lift to drab season
Show more
Auto racing
Formula 1 Focus: Norris masters Miami to finally claim his maiden victory
'NoWins' no more as Norris delivers much needed F1 plot twist in Miami
Kevin Magnussen helped Nico Hulkenberg with 'well-deserved' penalties
Red Bull's Max Verstappen continues domination as he takes Miami Grand Prix pole
Daniel Ricciardo savours his first points of the season during Miami sprint race
Adrian Newey exit 'first domino to fall' at Red Bull says McLaren chief
Max Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole ahead of Charles Leclerc
Most Read
Emotional Wilson resists stubborn Jones fightback to win first world title
Kyren Wilson holds World Championship final lead but Jak Jones stages fightback
'Tsitsidosa' era ends as Paula Badosa announces split with Stefanos Tsitsipas
Fluminense announce Chelsea star Thiago Silva's return after more than 15 years

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings