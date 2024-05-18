McLaren can hope to win at Imola, says Oscar Piastri after front row finish in qualifying

  4. McLaren can hope to win at Imola, says Oscar Piastri after front row finish in qualifying

Oscar Piastri shares a moment with a fan before qualifying
Oscar Piastri shares a moment with a fan before qualifyingReuters
McLaren can hope to win Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Australian Oscar Piastri (23) said on Saturday after qualifying on the front row alongside Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen (26).

Piastri was later handed a three-place grid drop for impeding but teammate Lando Norris, winner last time out in Miami, moved up to take his place.

"I think yes," Piastri said when asked whether he could fight Verstappen.

"Normally in the past we’d say no but I think with our recent performances, we’ve learned to say yes. So we’ll see what we can do.

"We’ve definitely been on the pace all weekend. You can never count out Max and Red Bull, of course, like we’ve just seen, but I think the confidence is high."

Norris said it would be 'excitingly close' and cautioned also that Imola was a tough circuit to overtake on.

McLaren have a strong record at the Italian track, dating back to the days when the late Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna was racing for them.

Verstappen's teammate and closest championship rival Sergio Perez will start 11th on Sunday.

