McLaren's Lando Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first-ever F1 win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. United States Grand Prix-Miami Formula 1
  4. McLaren's Lando Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first-ever F1 win
McLaren's Lando Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first-ever F1 win
Norris is thrown into the air
Norris is thrown into the airReuters
McLaren's Lando Norris (24) capitalised on a bit of good fortune to win the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, holding off Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) for his first Formula One victory.

It was a long overdue win for the Briton who held the record for most podiums without a win (15), having finished runner-up an agonising eight times in 110 grand prix.

Verstappen had seemed well placed to claim a fifth win in six races until a midway crash allowed McLaren to cash in on a safety car period, with Norris pitting and coming out with the lead.

Dutchman Verstappen, seeking a Miami hat-trick of wins, filled Norris's mirrors on the restart but his Red Bull could offer no challenge as the McLaren pulled clear.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium, coming home third ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingUnited States Grand Prix-Miami Formula 1Formula 1Norris LandoVerstappen MaxLeclerc Charles
Related Articles
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Miami sprint race to continue dominance
Red Bull's Max Verstappen continues domination as he takes Miami Grand Prix pole
Max Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole ahead of Charles Leclerc
Show more
Motorsport
Kevin Magnussen helped Nico Hulkenberg with 'well-deserved' penalties
Daniel Ricciardo savours his first points of the season during Miami sprint race
Adrian Newey exit 'first domino to fall' at Red Bull says McLaren chief
Max Verstappen fastest in Miami practice but trouble for Charles Leclerc
F1 hopes Miami Grand Prix brings much-needed lift to drab season
Verstappen chases Miami Grand Prix hat-trick as Newey departure makes headlines
Most Read
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings