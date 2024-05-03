Max Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole ahead of Charles Leclerc

Verstappen in action
Verstappen in actionProfimedia
Red Bull's Max Verstappen (26) grabbed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Friday, the triple world champion joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (26), who missed most of the morning practice after spinning out.

Verstappen, winner of the first sprint race of year at the Chinese Grand Prix, will start from the front on Saturday after clocking the top time of one minute, 28.194 seconds around the steamy Miami International Autodrome.

"To be honest with you, it felt pretty terrible. Maybe that last session, it was just really difficult to get the tyres to work. I didn't improve much on the soft but I'll take it," said the Dutchman, who was also fastest in the earlier practice session.

"It didn't feel enjoyable to drive - practice was really comfortable, I was quite confident we could fight for pole. But qualifying it didn't look like that for me - I don't know what happened to the other cars on that last lap," he said.

Leclerc's morning practice session lasted just a little over three laps before he spun and came to a stop on the track bringing out the red flag.

But Monegasque made no mistakes in qualifying, splitting the Red Bulls with Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez going third fastest.

RB's Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed his best qualifying effort of the year and will start fourth alongside the Spaniard ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the only driver other than Verstappen to win a race this season.

