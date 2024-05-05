Kevin Magnussen helped Nico Hulkenberg with 'well-deserved' penalties

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Kevin Magnussen helped Nico Hulkenberg with 'well-deserved' penalties
Kevin Magnussen helped Nico Hulkenberg with 'well-deserved' penalties
Haas are seventh in the standings with seven points from six race weekends so far
Haas are seventh in the standings with seven points from six race weekends so farReuters
Kevin Magnussen (31) said he had to resort to 'stupid tactics' as he collected three time penalties in helping Haas team mate Nico Hulkenberg (36) score precious points in Saturday's Miami Formula 1 sprint race.

The Dane had 25 seconds added to his time and ended up 18th and last on track after holding up Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and RB's Yuki Tsunoda in a battle for eighth and the final point.

Stewards were not impressed with Magnussen's antics or his explanation and have summoned him and team representative to a meeting over "alleged unsportsmanlike behaviour".

"All the penalties were well deserved, no doubt about it," Magnussen told Sky Sports television. "But I had to play the game again.

"In the beginning of the race I gained a lot of positions and was up in P8, protecting well from Lewis because I had DRS (drag reduction) from Nico (in seventh) and I had good pace I felt.

"Then Nico cut the chicane and I lost the DRS and Nico could have given that back to give me the DRS to protect because then we would have easily been P7 and P8," he added.

"Instead I was really vulnerable to Lewis...I had to just create the gap like I did in Jeddah and start using these stupid tactics which I don't like doing but at the end of the day I did my job as a team player and Nico scored his points because I got that gap for him."

For his part, Hamilton accepted Magnussen's explanation and wrote the incident off as hard racing.

"We had a good race. A little bit on the edge, but it's what I love," Hamilton told Sky Sports. "I love racing hard.

"I wasn't frustrated or anything. That's what you do to work as a team."

In Saudi Arabia in March, Magnussen collected two 10 second penalties before holding off drivers behind him to create a big enough gap for Hulkenberg in front to pit and secure the team's first point of the campaign.

U.S.-owned Haas, 10th and last overall in 2023, are seventh in the standings with seven points from six race weekends so far. Hulkenberg, who is joining Sauber at the end of the year, has scored six of those points.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1United States Grand Prix-Miami Formula 1
Related Articles
Red Bull's Max Verstappen continues domination as he takes Miami Grand Prix pole
Updated
Daniel Ricciardo savours his first points of the season during Miami sprint race
Max Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole ahead of Charles Leclerc
Show more
Motorsport
Adrian Newey exit 'first domino to fall' at Red Bull says McLaren chief
Max Verstappen fastest in Miami practice but trouble for Charles Leclerc
F1 hopes Miami Grand Prix brings much-needed lift to drab season
Verstappen chases Miami Grand Prix hat-trick as Newey departure makes headlines
David Sanchez joins F1 team Alpine as technical head after leaving McLaren
30 years after his death, the unforgettable Ayrton Senna lives on more than ever
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSV looking to seal Eredivisie title, Cagliari hosting Lecce
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings