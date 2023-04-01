AlphaTauri's Liam Lawson aims for another strong showing at familiar Suzuka

Lawson in action during the Singapore Grand Prix
Lawson in action during the Singapore Grand Prix
Reuters
Stand-in Liam Lawson (21) is hoping for another strong weekend with AlphaTauri when he returns to familiar Suzuka for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

The New Zealander, who will be racing for the fourth time in place of injured Australian Daniel Ricciardo at the Red Bull-owned team, scored his first points with ninth in Singapore last Sunday.

Lawson already has experience of Suzuka from competing in Japanese Super Formula this year.

"I’ve tested and raced there quite a few times and I absolutely love it," he said in a team preview for Sunday's race.

"I’m hoping that we can be strong there, and it helps to know the track reasonably well. I’m expecting it to be very different to drive in a Formula One car, but I’m excited to go there.

"I think, in a Formula One car, it’s one of the best circuits you could drive."

Liam Lawson during the drivers parade in Singapore
Reuters

AlphaTauri's other driver Yuki Tsunoda will be the sole Japanese in the race and hoping for third-time lucky after failing to start in Italy and then retiring on the opening lap in Singapore.

The team are last in the constructors' championship with only five points.

"Liam will have raced in three grands prix, so he will have more knowledge, and we're expecting a good team performance," said Tsunoda.

"The upgrades we introduced in Singapore seem to work, so maybe we can aim for the top 10 or top eight."

Follow the Japanese Grand Prix on Flashscore.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportLawson LiamTsunoda YukiRicciardo DanielFormula 1Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1
