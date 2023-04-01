Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
Updated
Carlos Sainz Jr. arrives ahead of the Italian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz Jr. arrives ahead of the Italian Grand Prix
Reuters
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz celebrated his 29th birthday and kept the home crowd happy with the fastest lap in practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Friday after Formula One leader Max Verstappen (25) set the early pace.

The Spaniard lapped Monza's 'Temple of Speed' with a best time of one minute 21.355 seconds with McLaren's Lando Norris second and 0.019 slower in a second session that was twice red-flagged.

Red Bull's Verstappen was top of the first session, in 1:22.657, ahead of a weekend that could secure him a record 10th win in a row.

Sainz was second fastest in that opening practice.

Verstappen was only fifth later on after a qualifying simulation run was slowed by traffic and he was turned down when he sought another go, with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase determined to stick to the run plan.

"From my side, it probably could have been a little bit better, so still fine-tuning a bit the low-speed to the high-speed, but I’m quite confident of course that we’ll get there," said Verstappen.

"I think the running, in general, was okay, but in the short run I was blocked a bit in sector two, then in the long run, we didn’t really get to do a lot of laps."

Verstappen and his team ahead of the Italian Grand Prix
Reuters

Teammate Sergio Perez, second in the championship but now 138 points adrift after 13 of 22 races, was third fastest in both but halted the second session when he spun into the gravel at Parabolica with seven minutes remaining.

"I thought I had it under control but then I touched a little bit the gravel and that was it, game over," said Perez, who said the damage was slight and the Friday his best in a while.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Oscar Piastri were fourth in the first and second sessions respectively.

DOMINANT FORM

Verstappen won at Monza last year, with Leclerc starting on pole, and has been in dominant form this season with 11 wins so far.

He has equalled the nine in a row set in 2013 by now-retired Sebastian Vettel on his way to a fourth successive title with Red Bull.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, with a new contract keeping the Briton at Mercedes until the end of 2025, was eighth in the first session timesheets but only 17th in the second.

"It's been a messy day, partly with red flags but also because we've not got the car in a good place at the moment," said Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin.

"That means we have a bit of work to do overnight to get the setup in the right place for the rest of the weekend."

Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes used only hard tyres during the opening session.

Both of the Ferrari drivers and Russell started the day with new power units, within their allocation of four for the season and therefore without penalty.

New Zealander Liam Lawson started his second grand prix weekend as a replacement for injured Australian Daniel Ricciardo at Italy-based AlphaTauri and was 13th and 18th fastest.

Brazilian reserve and F2 champion Felipe Drugovich replaced Lance Stroll at Aston Martin for the first session as part of a requirement to give young drivers track time and was 18th fastest.

Stroll then brought out the red flags at the Ascari chicane in the second session after his car suffered a fuel system problem and failed to set a timed lap.

Follow the Italian Grand Prix on Flashscore.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportFormula 1Italian Grand Prix Formula 1Sainz Carlos Jr.Verstappen MaxLeclerc CharlesRussell GeorgePerez SergioAlonso FernandoHamilton LewisSainz Carlos Sr.Stroll LanceNorris LandoPiastri OscarDrugovich FelipeLawson LiamRicciardo Daniel
Related Articles
Max Verstappen takes home Dutch pole for third year in a row
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 11th win in a row as home hero Norris takes brilliant podium
Verstappen on pole in Britain for fifth race in a row as impressive Norris takes second
Show more
Auto racing
Hamilton says his teammates have been stronger than Verstappen's
Alfa Romeo staying in motorsport but yet to decide on F1
Verstappen denies his car is designed to suit his style
Hamilton points to Brady and Alonso for career longevity
Hamilton staying at Mercedes for two more seasons
Stroll down on points but not performance, says boss Krack
Lawson to race for AlphaTauri until Ricciardo can return from injury
'Underestimated' Verstappen better than any other driver at the moment, says Alonso
Three conclusions to take away from the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix
Most Read
Deadline Day LIVE: Saudis tempt Salah, Barca sign Felix
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Editors' picks: Milan clash with Roma, India meet Pakistan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings