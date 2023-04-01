Daniel Ricciardo says racing for Red Bull again would be 'fairytale'

Daniel Ricciardo says racing for Red Bull again would be 'fairytale'
Ricciardo dreams of driving for Red Bull again
Reuters
Australian Daniel Ricciardo (33) has raised the possibility of racing again for Red Bull as a 'fairytale' ending to his Formula One career.

He is spending a year on the sidelines as Red Bull reserve after being replaced at McLaren by compatriot Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to 2018, winning seven races, after two seasons with sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) from 2012-13.

A popular figure in the paddock, the Australian has said he wants a competitive team rather than just making up the numbers on the grid.

AlphaTauri has served as a stepping stone for young drivers, including double world champion Max Verstappen, to the main Red Bull team and Ricciardo indicated to ESPN this could be a way back.

"Honestly, the fairytale ending (would be) to finish my career here (at Red Bull) if I could have it all my own way," he said.

"But we'll see. I'll probably have to work my way up a little bit but it's really nice to be back here."

AlphaTauri have Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda and Dutch rookie Nyck de Vries as their current lineup but the team are last in the standings with only two points from eight races.

Red Bull have won every race, Verstappen triumphant in six and Mexican Sergio Perez winning the other two.

Perez has a contract to the end of next year but his form has slumped in the past three races after a strong start and there has been some speculation about his future.

Ricciardo has been working in the simulator and will drive the Red Bull car at a Silverstone tyre test after next month's British Grand Prix.

"I know I can come back as a more complete version of myself," he told ESPN.

