Formula One found a breath of fresh air in Singapore as Red Bull dominance relents

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Formula One found a breath of fresh air in Singapore as Red Bull dominance relents
Formula One found a breath of fresh air in Singapore as Red Bull dominance relents
The podium in Singapore
The podium in Singapore
Reuters
Formula One found fresh air in the heat and humidity of Singapore on Sunday but next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix could provide a reality check for those celebrating the end of Red Bull's record run of success.

Until Singapore, Red Bull had won all 14 races this season with runaway leader Max Verstappen (25) chasing his 11th victory in succession.

This time there was no Red Bull in the top 10 on the starting grid and a Red Bull-free podium at the end as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (29) held off McLaren's Lando Norris (23) and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (38).

Singapore is something of an outlier and Red Bull are expected to bounce back at Suzuka where they won one-two last year and can also retain their constructors' championship.

"I wouldn't get carried away too much, I think Red Bull are always the main guys to beat and I think in Japan they will be back to where they used to be," commented Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (25).

"I expect Red Bull to dominate in Japan," agreed Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso (42). "Singapore was also not good for Mercedes in the past, when they were dominating the championship, so it's a very special race weekend."

Carlos Sainz jumps out of the car in celebration after winning in Singapore
Reuters

Rivals were still enjoying the moment, however.

"It’s a breath of fresh air that we have a different winner, we have a podium without them. You’ve got to take the small positives in a year of dominance," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff (51).

Commercial rights holders Liberty Media may also be feeling some relief.

Liberty's CEO Greg Maffei recognised at a Goldman Sachs conference earlier this month that double world champion Verstappen's runaway success was not ideal from a business perspective, however remarkable in sporting terms.

"The reality is we have a very attractive competitive product, other than the fact that Max is that fast," he explained then.

"Short of breaking his leg, a la Tonya Harding, I’m not sure what we can do about that," he joked, referencing the 1994 Winter Olympic scandal where the U.S. skater's rival Nancy Kerrigan was attacked by a hired assailant.

The sport found its own solution in Singapore, with Red Bull struggling all weekend and Verstappen finishing only fifth even if he did extend his lead over team mate Sergio Perez (33) to 151 points.

Removing Red Bull from the equation also offered a thrilling vision of how exciting Formula One could be without one dominant team.

Las Vegas may prove more of an extravaganza when Formula One takes to the Strip in November but four cars and three different teams going into the final lap nose-to-tail and fighting for the win takes some beating.

Suzuka may see a return of the stranglehold. If not, the breath of fresh air could turn into something altogether more bracing.

Mentions
Auto racingVerstappen MaxAlonso FernandoHamilton LewisLeclerc CharlesNorris LandoPerez SergioFormula 1Sainz Carlos Jr.
Related Articles
Ferrari sweep first two Singapore practice sessions as Red Bull's run is threatened
Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
Norris tops second Dutch practice ahead of Verstappen as Ricciardo taken to hospital
Show more
Auto racing
AlphaTauri's Liam Lawson scores his first Formula One points and wants more
Carlos Sainz turns professor to deliver a winning strategy for first victory of season
Devastating last lap crash dashes George Russell's podium hopes in Singapore
Red Bull will be fast in Suzuka, says beaten Max Verstappen as record run halted
Ferrari's Sainz wins dramatic Singapore Grand Prix to end Red Bull's record run
Lance Stroll to miss Singapore Grand Prix after crashing in qualifying
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes teammate George Russell has a great shot in Singapore
Red Bull woes nothing to do with FIA directive, says team boss Christian Horner
Max Verstappen handed two reprimands but escapes grid drop in Singapore
Most Read
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Real Madrid come back against Real Sociedad to continue perfect start in LaLiga
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings