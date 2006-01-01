Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in final Italian Grand Prix practice

Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in final Italian Grand Prix practice

Mercedes looked quick in practice
Mercedes looked quick in practiceReuters
Lewis Hamilton (39) lapped fastest in final free practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, with teammate George Russell (26) making it a Mercedes one-two at the top of the timesheets.

The seven times world champion, who was fastest in Friday's second practice and could take a record sixth win at Monza on Sunday, set a time of one minute 20.117 seconds with Russell 0.093 slower.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third and McLaren's Oscar Piastri fourth.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen complained of a lack of front grip and lapped only sixth fastest, with his closest rival Lando Norris fifth for McLaren.

Norris, winner in the Netherlands last weekend, is 70 points behind Verstappen with nine races remaining.

Carlos Sainz, on pole at Monza last year, was seventh and the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto were eighth and ninth with Haas's Nico Hulkenberg completing the top 10.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportLewis HamiltonGeorge RussellMcLarenMercedesFormula 1
Related Articles
Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025
Updated
Hamilton leads Norris in second Italian practice, Antonelli crashes in opening session
Updated
Monza feels different for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move
Show more
Auto racing
Lando Norris leads McLaren front row sweep with Monza pole
Updated
Marquez wins Aragon GP sprint as Martin overtakes Bagnaia in world championship
Updated
Six-time champion Marquez takes pole at home Aragon Grand Prix in dominant display
Kimi Antonelli crash has no bearing on Mercedes future, says Toto Wolff
Lando Norris ignores championship battle as he takes things one race at a time
Monza motivation not enough for a Ferrari win, says Leclerc
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: Barcelona cruising to win against Valladolid, Man City face West Ham
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings