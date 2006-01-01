Monza feels different for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move

Advertisement
Lewis Hamilton at Monza
Lewis Hamilton at MonzaReuters / Massimo Pinca
Lewis Hamilton (39) has five Italian Grand Prix wins to his name but going into this weekend's Formula One race at Monza for the last time before joining Ferrari will make it a different experience, the Mercedes driver said on Thursday.

Hamilton announced in February he will leave Mercedes to race with the Italian team next season, and F1's most successful driver of all time is looking forward to racing in front of the Italian fans.

"I'm not going to lie, it definitely does feel a little bit different," Hamilton told reporters.

"I mean, it always feels special when you come here. We're coming here at a decent time in terms of the weather's incredible today, obviously the huge changes that were made to the track.

"The passion here and the excitement that they really bring to this race is really not particularly matched in too many places."

Hamilton is unsure of what kind of welcome awaits him this weekend, but the seven-time world champion said he had always enjoyed a friendly reception from the Monza crowd.

"I don't know what to expect. Over the last few years, I've had a really warm welcome every time I've come, to be honest," Hamilton said.

"There was one time when we were really fighting against Ferrari. I can't remember what year that was, but even then, people were positive.

"I've heard 'viene in Ferrari' (come to Ferrari) quite a lot. And so it'll be interesting to see how that is this year. But already in Imola, for example, I got a really warm reception."

It will also be a special weekend for 18-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli who will make his F1 practice debut on Friday with Mercedes, and is expected to replace Hamilton when he departs.

"I said a long time ago that I think that's who the team should choose moving forwards. And time will tell what they end up deciding to do," Hamilton said.

"I think it'd be good for people to remember he is just turning 18, and he's got a bright future ahead of him. And yeah, I'm really excited to see and watch his progress."

