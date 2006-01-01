Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lando Norris has growing momentum as McLaren head for Monza

Lando Norris has growing momentum as McLaren head for Monza

Norris is 70 points behind Verstappen in the driver standings
Norris is 70 points behind Verstappen in the driver standingsREUTERS / Lisi Niesner
Lando Norris (24) won by a mighty margin in Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen's (26) Dutch backyard last weekend and the McLaren driver aims to carry the momentum to Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Briton will need more than another commanding victory, however, to slash the 70-point lead enjoyed by Verstappen, winner for the last two years at Monza's superfast 'Temple of Speed'.

Ferrari, Mercedes and his own Australian teammate Oscar Piastri - who had the fastest lap at the circuit near Milan last year - could all help if they were to finish between Norris and Verstappen.

Sunday's race is the last European round of the season and Ferrari will want to give their fans some cheer after an up and down campaign so far.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, on pole last year, celebrates his 30th birthday on race day with Ferrari bringing upgrades to both their cars.

Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton winning at the fast Spa and Silverstone circuits, could also be contenders after a run of three triumphs in four races ended in an 'off weekend' at Zandvoort.

Red Bull, now on a five-race losing streak and only 30 points clear of McLaren in the constructors' standings, cannot be counted out either on a track that has been completely resurfaced for the first time in more than a century.

"Anyone could be on top. Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull, us," shrugged Norris when asked at Zandvoort, where he finally managed to win from pole for the first time, whether McLaren could take their form to Italy.

"Monza is a completely different circuit. So we'll keep our heads down and keep chipping away."

The British team had a one-two at Monza in 2021, with Norris second to then-teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen, second at Zandvoort with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third, said he would wait and see.

"Of course, in Monza, a lot is new. You know, Tarmac, kerbs, even the layout in turn one, two," said the triple champion. "Also that, we need to understand a bit more. But, yeah, we know that we have quite a bit of work to do."

Team mate Sergio Perez, whose low-scoring run of form has opened a door for McLaren, agreed.

"McLaren have obviously taken a huge step forward in their development and we know we need to work harder than ever to ensure we keep the lead in both championships," said the Mexican.

"Monza should be more positive conditions... we should be quick around here and we are ready for the fight."

Apart from the new surface leaving teams with learning to do, the weekend will have a new face on the grid after Williams dropped American Logan Sargeant and replaced him with Argentine F2 driver Franco Colapinto.

Mercedes will also be giving a Friday practice debut to Italian Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old widely expected to replace departing seven-time world champion Hamilton next season.

Future Ferrari driver Hamilton meanwhile has the chance to win at Monza for a record sixth time.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Italian Grand Prix Formula 1Lando NorrisMax VerstappenLewis HamiltonOscar PiastriCharles LeclercDaniel RicciardoKimi AntonelliFranco ColapintoSergio PerezLogan Sargeant
Related Articles
Lando Norris wins Dutch Grand Prix to end Max Verstappen's unbeaten home record
Five things to watch as Formula 1 returns for the Dutch Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc takes Belgian pole as Max Verstappen posts fastest time
Show more
Motorsport
Colapinto to replace Sargeant at Williams for remainder of season
'Simply lovely': Five key takeaways from the Dutch GP as McLaren continue to fly
F1 constructors' title now wide open, says Wolff after Norris wins Dutch Grand Prix
Stupid to think of F1 title, says Norris after his second win at Dutch Grand Prix
Lando Norris wants to win Dutch Grand Prix but 'not desperate'
Lando Norris on pole for Dutch Grand Prix ahead of home favourite Max Verstappen
Fiery Logan Sargeant crash halts final Dutch Grand Prix practice
Lando Norris and George Russell on top in first two Dutch Grand Prix practices
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku all set for Napoli move, Ipswich courting Palace's Edouard
Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match
Super sub Olmo scores winning goal on Barcelona debut against Rayo Vallecano
Joao Cancelo joins Al-Hilal from Manchester City after lengthy transfer saga

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings