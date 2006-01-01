Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Dutch Grand Prix Formula 1
  Lando Norris and George Russell on top in first two Dutch Grand Prix practices

Lando Norris and George Russell on top in first two Dutch Grand Prix practices

Norris delivered a blistering lap to seize the bragging rights after the first practice session
Norris delivered a blistering lap to seize the bragging rights after the first practice sessionSimon Wohlfahrt / AFP
British drivers Lando Norris (24) and George Russell (26) secured the bragging rights after the first day of practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday, with local hero Max Verstappen (26) in unfamiliar territory behind them.

Russell set a lap time of 1:10.702 early in the second hour-long practice session and it was never beaten, Oscar Piastri from Australia coming in 0.061 seconds behind.

Verstappen trailed in fifth, 0.284 seconds behind Russell's Mercedes, having been pipped into second by Norris in the day's first practice session.

The second session was paused for six minutes while officials cleared debris off the track after Nico Hulkenberg crashed his Haas as his rear tyres locked up.

In the first practice session earlier Friday, the drivers had to deal with typical Dutch weather that swung from torrential rain to bright sunshine and back within minutes.

Even Verstappen spun his Red Bull on the wet track but as the clouds parted and the sun emerged, so did quicker lap times, with the lead changing hands several times.

In a thrilling last lap, Verstappen took the lead only to be pipped by Norris, who turned in a lap of 1:12.322, just 0.201 seconds ahead of his Dutch rival.

Verstappen has never lost at his "home" Grand Prix since it was reintroduced to the circuit in 2021.

The three-time champion had a blistering start to the season, picking up from where he left off in 2023 with seven wins out of the first 10.

But he has endured a lean spell by his high standards, failing to take the chequered flag in any of the last four Grands Prix - his most barren period since 2020.

This has given the chasing pack, led by Norris, some hope they can somehow prevent Verstappen cruising to a fourth world championship.

Norris sits 78 points behind Verstappen in the drivers' championship and while he hopes to overhaul the Dutchman, he was realistic about his chances before the race.

"It's a lot of points and it's against Max, so I want to be optimistic and say there's still chances, I know it's a lot and it's going to be a very difficult challenge."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingDutch Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Verstappen MaxNorris LandoHamilton LewisRussell GeorgeHulkenberg NicoPiastri Oscar
