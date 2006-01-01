Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Hamilton slams his qualifying as unacceptable after sixth place start at Italian GP

Hamilton slams his qualifying as unacceptable after sixth place start at Italian GP

Hamilton in the pit lane
Hamilton in the pit lane Massimo Pinca / Reuters
A furious Lewis Hamilton (39) slammed his own performance as completely unacceptable after qualifying sixth in his last Italian Grand Prix with Mercedes on Saturday.

The seven-times world champion is moving to Ferrari next season and being replaced by 18-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli, announced on Saturday.

Hamilton had been fastest in qualifying at Monza on Friday and Saturday's final session, as well as in the second phase of qualifying, and he said the Ferrari fans were already showing him plenty of love.

"I was expecting to do a better job than I did," the 39-year-old told reporters.

"I just didn't extract the maximum.

"In turn one and two I lost a tenth and a half to my previous Q2 lap and then I lost another 10th in turn 11 in apex speed. It was just absolutely ridiculous from my side. Completely unacceptable."

"And it's just totally me. Nothing else. Nobody else."

Hamilton, who had been hoping for a record sixth Italian win on Sunday, said his race pace was good but he needed to work on getting back his qualifying form of old.

Teammate George Russell, who will line up third behind the two McLarens, has out-qualified Hamilton 12-4 so far this season.

"I'm so far behind now. The chance of fighting for a race win is out the window," said Hamilton of his prospects.

"I think tomorrow I just got to try and recover as much as I can and see if I can get past the Ferraris and try challenging to get to the podium."

The Briton said it had been surreal to hear Antonelli announced as his successor, even if he had known well in advance, after so many years with the team he joined in 2013.

"It was quite emotional this morning but really, really happy for Kimi and for this team," he said, admitting it would be a big wrench to leave eventually. "I know Kimi's going to do a great job."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportLewis HamiltonGeorge RussellFormula 1
Related Articles
Lando Norris leads McLaren front row sweep with Monza pole
Updated
Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in final Italian Grand Prix practice
Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025
Updated
Show more
Auto racing
Max Verstappen gloomy on Italian Grand Prix prospects with 'extremely tricky' car
Marquez wins Aragon GP sprint as Martin overtakes Bagnaia in world championship
Updated
Six-time champion Marquez takes pole at home Aragon Grand Prix in dominant display
Hamilton leads Norris in second Italian practice, Antonelli crashes in opening session
Kimi Antonelli crash has no bearing on Mercedes future, says Toto Wolff
Lando Norris ignores championship battle as he takes things one race at a time
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: AC Milan and Lazio draw, Marseille ahead against 10-men Toulouse
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte joins Manchester United from PSG on a five-year deal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings