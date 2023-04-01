Lance Stroll apologises to FIA for pushing trainer, given written warning

  Lance Stroll apologises to FIA for pushing trainer, given written warning
Reuters
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll (24) has apologised to Formula One's governing body for his behaviour at last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix and has been given a written warning, the FIA said on Friday.

A spokesman said the Canadian driver, son of team owner Lawrence, had apologised to the FIA's compliance officer.

"The compliance officer has noted this apology and issued a written warning, reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a competitor bound by the FIA code of ethics and other FIA ethical and conduct guidelines set forth by the sporting regulations," he added.

"The FIA maintains a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and condemns any actions that may lead to physical harassment."

Stroll failed to progress beyond the first phase of qualifying in Qatar and was seen throwing his steering wheel out of the car in the garage and shoving trainer Henry Howe.

Howe was trying to direct Stroll to the FIA garage for a mandatory weigh-in, with drivers obliged to go via the pitlane rather than the paddock.

Stroll also criticised penalties he received for track limits violations in Sunday's race and was outspoken about the extreme weather conditions.

