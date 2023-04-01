Lance Stroll to miss Singapore Grand Prix after crashing in qualifying

Lance Stroll to miss Singapore Grand Prix after crashing in qualifying
Reuters
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll (24) will miss Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix after his heavy crash in qualifying, his team have announced.

Stroll was able to climb unaided from his car on Saturday but Aston said in a statement that he was still sore and the team also faced a huge job repairing the car in time for the night race.

"The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday's accident," said team principal Mike Krack. "However, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash.

"Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening's race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix."

Aston Martin's other driver Spaniard Fernando Alonso qualified in seventh place.

Stroll crashed at the final turn of the Marina Bay circuit in the opening phase of qualifying as he pushed to make it through to the final 15.

The car's left front wheel was ripped off in the impact and debris strewn across the track.

