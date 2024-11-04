Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen proved point after being 'incredibly irritated' by English press, says father

Max Verstappen proved point after being 'incredibly irritated' by English press, says father

AFP
Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Brazilian Grand PrixAntonin Vincent /DPPI / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Max Verstappen's (27) father Jos revelled in his son's masterful victory in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix and said it was a clear response to his English critics.

The former F1 driver, who was at Interlagos to see Verstappen's triumph from 17th on the grid in a chaotic rain-hit race, said he felt that his won wanted to prove himself.

"I think Max was incredibly irritated," he said, referring to widespread criticism of his aggressive driving at the Mexico City Grand Prix where he was handed two 10-second penalties.

"So he showed who is the very best - especially after the comments from the English journalists, those English ex-drivers and the commentators.

"Max was amazing today. I have experienced a lot with him, but today was one of the very best."

Verstappen senior said his son's win had been "very positive" for his bid for a fourth title.

"Let's hope," he said. "As we have seen, a lot can happen very quickly, but, with three races to go, we have a bit more peace of mind so things are looking good."

Verstappen leads title rival Lando Norris, who was only sixth on Sunday despite starting from pole, by 62 points with just three races left.

Verstappen's victory was an emphatic statement of intent as he reeled off five successive fastest laps in the closing stages and 17 altogether as he came home 19.4 seconds clear of Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

His win made him the first driver since Kimi Raikkonen at the 2005 Japanese Grand Prix to win from as far back as 17th on the grid.

"He was insane today," said Jos Verstappen to which Red Bull team boss Christian Horner added about his worth to the team that he is "invaluable."

"It's impossible to put a number on that. That was a champion's drive. There's some great drivers out there, but to stand out and shine like that today - that marks him out, I think, with some of the greats now," said Horner.

"The way he's driven, and even when we've had a difficult car this year, he's never given up. He's gone about collecting the points, he's always trying to get maximum out of the car."

Verstappen revealed he had been through a roller-coaster of emotions and said it had been "a very tough race."

But he praised his team for making "the right calls and staying calm" as he identified that the resurfaced circuit offered only one racing line.

"It's so hard to pass here," he said. "There's just one line. I knew that I had to go for it but it is so easy to front lock so you have to balance that out – but I had confidence in the brakes which helped me."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportMax VerstappenFormula 1Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Lando Norris F1 title dream begins to slip away after Brazilian Grand Prix
Heavy rain postpones Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying until Sunday
Lando Norris cuts Max Verstappen's Formula 1 lead after Sao Paulo sprint win
Show more
Auto racing
Max Verstappen claims dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix win from 17th to close in on title
Updated
Lando Norris on pole with rival Max Verstappen 17th after chaotic Sao Paulo qualifying
Updated
Argentines take over Sao Paulo to cheer on 'exceptional' Colapinto
Formula 1 stewards fine Charles Leclerc for swearing after Mexico City Grand Prix
Piastri beats Norris to pole for Sao Paulo sprint, Verstappen back in fourth
Former F1 champion Damon Hill doubles down on Verstappen criticism over driving style
Most Read
Football Tracker: Martinez goal helps inter beat Venezia, Marseille also win
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat
Manchester City's Kyle Walker refuses to blame injuries after shock Bournemouth loss
Tennis Tracker: Gauff eases past Pegula at WTA Finals after Zverev wins title in Paris

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings